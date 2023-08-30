Senior center menu

Sept. 1
F – Salisbury steak & gravy, herb roasted potatoes, broccoli & cauliflower, roll
SEPT. 4-SEPT. 8
M – Closed for Labor Day
T – Texas cowboy stew, garden salad w/dressing, Mexican cornbread, banana pudding w/wafers
W – Chicken bacon wrap, honey mustard, garden pasta salad, potato chips, grapes
TH – Red beans & rice w/smoked sausage, fried okra, cornbread, cake
F – Chicken cordon bleu, baby bakers, spinach, fruit cup
SEPT. 11-SEPT. 15
M – Sweet & sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, eggroll, orange poke cake
T – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, roll, fruit cobbler
W – Chicken spaghetti, glazed carrots, garlic bread, sherbet
TH – Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, Sonoma veggies, roll, pineapple upside down cake
F – Beefy potato casserole, whole kernel corn, roll, orange zephyr whip
SEPT. 18-SEPT. 22
M – Ham & beans, potatoes and onions, cornbread, cookie
T – Frito chili pie, garden salad w/ranch, fiesta corn, fruit crisp
W – Chicken enchilada bake, Mexican rice, refried beans, churro
TH – Pork roast w/gravy, au gratin potatoes, country trio veggies, roll
F – Philly chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, 3-bean salad, ice cream cup
SEPT. 25-SEPT. 29
M – Cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, tater tots, baked beans, lemon bar
T – Chicken rice casserole, broccoli & carrots, roll, spiced peaches
W – Garlic meatballs w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh strawberries
TH – Beer battered cod, black eyed peas, coleslaw, hush puppies, cookie
F – Taco stuffed baked potato, garden salad w/ranch, salsa w/chips, banana