Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Senior center menu

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Sept. 1

F – Salisbury steak & gravy, herb roasted potatoes, broccoli & cauliflower, roll

SEPT. 4-SEPT. 8

M – Closed for Labor Day

T – Texas cowboy stew, garden salad w/dressing, Mexican cornbread, banana pudding w/wafers

W – Chicken bacon wrap, honey mustard, garden pasta salad, potato chips, grapes

TH – Red beans & rice w/smoked sausage, fried okra, cornbread, cake

F – Chicken cordon bleu, baby bakers, spinach, fruit cup

SEPT. 11-SEPT. 15

M – Sweet & sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, eggroll, orange poke cake

T – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, roll, fruit cobbler

W – Chicken spaghetti, glazed carrots, garlic bread, sherbet

TH – Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, Sonoma veggies, roll, pineapple upside down cake

F – Beefy potato casserole, whole kernel corn, roll, orange zephyr whip

SEPT. 18-SEPT. 22

M – Ham & beans, potatoes and onions, cornbread, cookie

T – Frito chili pie, garden salad w/ranch, fiesta corn, fruit crisp

W – Chicken enchilada bake, Mexican rice, refried beans, churro

TH – Pork roast w/gravy, au gratin potatoes, country trio veggies, roll

F – Philly chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, 3-bean salad, ice cream cup

SEPT. 25-SEPT. 29

M – Cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, tater tots, baked beans, lemon bar

T – Chicken rice casserole, broccoli & carrots, roll, spiced peaches

W – Garlic meatballs w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh strawberries

TH – Beer battered cod, black eyed peas, coleslaw, hush puppies, cookie

F – Taco stuffed baked potato, garden salad w/ranch, salsa w/chips, banana

Print Headline: Senior center menu

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Miller appointed interim chief of police
by Staff Reports
AG offers opinion on mayor’s veto
by Marc Hayot
Benton County officials hear proposals to expand jail, juvenile facilities for $31 million
by Tracy Neal
Siloam Springs woman hit twice by vehicles
by Marc Hayot
Small fire breaks out in SSHS kitchen
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT