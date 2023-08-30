Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Siloam Springs sales tax up almost 5%

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 4.80%, or $47,650 compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $1,038,461 last month, compared to $990,811 in July of 2022, according to the Arkansas Municipal League's website. The receipts represent sales made in May.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was up 22.1%, or $92,003 last month, from $415,691 in July of 2022 to $507,694 in July of 2023.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

Bentonville: up 50.7% or $2.2 million.

Fayetteville: up 8.93% or $447,959.

Lincoln: 7.63% or $7,117.

Rogers: up 6.86% or $316,586.

Springdale: up 2.08% or $84,311.

Cities that saw a decrease in sales tax last month include:

Eureka Springs: down 5.45% or $-19,561.

Gentry: down 7.46% or $-12,887.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs sales tax up almost 5%

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Miller appointed interim chief of police
by Staff Reports
AG offers opinion on mayor’s veto
by Marc Hayot
Benton County officials hear proposals to expand jail, juvenile facilities for $31 million
by Tracy Neal
Siloam Springs woman hit twice by vehicles
by Marc Hayot
Small fire breaks out in SSHS kitchen
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT