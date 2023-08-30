Siloam Springs sales tax up almost 5%

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 4.80%, or $47,650 compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $1,038,461 last month, compared to $990,811 in July of 2022, according to the Arkansas Municipal League's website. The receipts represent sales made in May.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was up 22.1%, or $92,003 last month, from $415,691 in July of 2022 to $507,694 in July of 2023.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

Bentonville: up 50.7% or $2.2 million.

Fayetteville: up 8.93% or $447,959.

Lincoln: 7.63% or $7,117.

Rogers: up 6.86% or $316,586.

Springdale: up 2.08% or $84,311.

Cities that saw a decrease in sales tax last month include:

Eureka Springs: down 5.45% or $-19,561.

Gentry: down 7.46% or $-12,887.