Siloam Springs woman hit twice by vehicles

The Siloam Springs Police Department is looking for two vehicles that were each responsible for striking a pedestrian at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of North Hico Street and Meghan Street.

According to Captain Derek Spicer, a pedestrian was seizing and laying in the middle of Hico Street. The pedestrian was struck twice by two separate vehicles while she was on the phone with dispatchers, Spicer said.

The pedestrian was taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Spicer said.

Both vehicles involved left the scene prior to the arrival of police officers, according to a Facebook post on the Siloam Springs Police Department's Facebook page. The vehicles were described as a dark colored passenger car and a light colored pick up truck, the post states.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Detective Zac Ware at 479-524-4110 or [email protected].