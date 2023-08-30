Small fire breaks out in SSHS kitchen

An appliance caught fire in the kitchen of Siloam Springs High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, forcing evacuation of the high school building and delaying one lunch period.

According to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick, one of the warmers in the high school's kitchen had a short which caused a brief fire. Patrick said that the fire was over in less than a minute.

Since the fire triggered the alarm, the high school had to be evacuated per the school's procedure, Patrick said.

"Everyone did what they were supposed to do," Patrick said.

Patrick said some food that had already been prepared for the day's lunches had to be thrown out after the fire. Health Department officials were called in per protocal and the lunches and lunch prep were allowed to continue.