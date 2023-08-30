Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Small fire breaks out in SSHS kitchen

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

An appliance caught fire in the kitchen of Siloam Springs High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, forcing evacuation of the high school building and delaying one lunch period.

According to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick, one of the warmers in the high school's kitchen had a short which caused a brief fire. Patrick said that the fire was over in less than a minute.

Since the fire triggered the alarm, the high school had to be evacuated per the school's procedure, Patrick said.

"Everyone did what they were supposed to do," Patrick said.

Patrick said some food that had already been prepared for the day's lunches had to be thrown out after the fire. Health Department officials were called in per protocal and the lunches and lunch prep were allowed to continue.

Print Headline: Small fire breaks out in SSHS kitchen

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Miller appointed interim chief of police
by Staff Reports
AG offers opinion on mayor’s veto
by Marc Hayot
Benton County officials hear proposals to expand jail, juvenile facilities for $31 million
by Tracy Neal
Siloam Springs woman hit twice by vehicles
by Marc Hayot
Small fire breaks out in SSHS kitchen
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT