SSHS head south to take on Airedales

The Alma Airedales may have dropped a 51-28 decision to Van Buren in their season-opening Battle of the Bone played Thursday, Aug. 24, but that doesn't mean the Airedales will be a pushover for the Siloam Springs Panthers when the two teams meet Friday at Alma.

"It looks like they've got a lot of kids back from last year, starting with their running back, Carlos Gonzalez," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "He had a lot of carries against us last year. He does a nice job with the football. And they've got another kid named Israel Towns-Robinson. He's a special player. He plays defensive end and running back, which is unusual, but he's definitely got the physical capability and skillset to do it."

Towns-Robinson finished with eight carries for 76 yards, 64 coming on a touchdown run in the third quarter against the Pointers and Gonzalez eight for 36 yards with a 5-yard touchdown run. Senior quarterback Jackson Daily, who carried 13 times for 113 yards with a 1-yard touchdown run, completed 13 of his 26 pass attempts for 139 yards. He was picked off once.

Alma ran for 199 yards and passed for 139 while giving up 144 yards on the ground and 337 through the air to the Pointers.

"(Alma) had a tough week last week, but I think it's one of those times where they saw some stuff they weren't expecting to see from Van Buren and Van Buren took advantage of it," said Craig. "But they're a solid football team and I know they're going to get better this week. We'll have our hands full when we go down there. We'd better be ready to play."

Areas for improvement

Craig said he'd like to see his team "clean up the offense" from last week and "take care of the football.

"We've got to take care of the little miscues," he continued. "We had a long run and got a holding call on it that took us back. We had a bad snap that went over our head and ended up losing 19 yards on that. We can't let those kind of things happen."

He said he wants to see the defense "continue to work on technique and tackling in space and continue to hustle to the football."

And the coach wants positive strides in the kicking game.

"Games one and two you're putting all that stuff together and you're not sure what to expect," he said. "We have a better idea now that we've played the benefit game and game one, so we need to do a great job on special teams and win that area."

Second glance vs. Heritage

Looking back on those areas from last week's 38-13 loss to Rogers Heritage, Craig said, "There were some positives. Our defense played really well until we started putting them on the field so much. But they played well most of the game. Offensively we were inconsistent, so we've got some things to iron out there. Special teams overall were pretty good. We didn't actual punt the football as good as we thought we would. We had a really good week of prep for that and I thought we'd get more yardage out of that."

He added, "We missed an extra point, which you can't do in this league. You've got to make everything. But, overall, I was pleased with our effort and what we tried to do as a team."

Siloam Springs' return men didn't get a lot of work on kickoffs, except for sharpening their fair catch skills.

"We had to fair catch a lot of them because they were so high and so short," Craig said. "We'd like to get a return. We work on it and set it up, but if somebody's going to pooch it and give it to us on the 35 we'll take that as well."

Alternating quarterbacks

Craig said the Panthers will continue using the two-quarterback tandem of Dane Marlatt, a 5-7, 170-pound junior, and Jonathan Hude, a 6-1, 160-pound sophomore, until one of them becomes the clear cut starter.

"We have two inexperienced quarterbacks right now," Craig said. "One of them played a little bit last year, but basically a minimal amount of time. We want to get them in game situations and see which one steps up and settle on one of them. That's the plan."

In the season-opening loss to Heritage, Marlatt completed six of 10 passes for 73 yards with 2 interceptions and Hyde two of seven for 10 yards with no interceptions. Marlatt carried twice for a negative yardage total of eight yards and Hyde 10 times. His yardage total was minus 16 yards, but he also scored the team's first touchdown on an 8-yard run.

"You look at the stat sheet and they're both pretty much in the same boat," said Craig. "There are some things that one does a little better than the other. We're just going to keep working and see if one rises to the top."

