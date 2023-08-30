The concert must go on

Photo submitted A couple dances to the music of Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group on Friday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Photo submitted A couple dances to the music of Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group on Friday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Photo submitted A couple dances to the music of Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group on Friday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Photo submitted Despite the cancellation of Fourth Friday due to extreme heat, Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group did put on a concert on Friday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Photo submitted Despite the cancellation of Fourth Friday due to extreme heat, Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group did put on a concert on Friday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.