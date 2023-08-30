Volleyball team goes 1-3 in Hampton Inn Classic





COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The John Brown University volleyball team split – defeating William Penn (Iowa) before falling to Xavier (La.) – on day one of the Hampton Inn Classic on Friday (Aug. 25) afternoon inside Columbia College's Southwell Complex

On Saturday, the squad dropped decisions to Columbia (Mo.) and Ottawa (Kan.).

In the first matchup, the Golden Eagles (3-2) used three double-digit terminations performances and a .255 attack clip (61-21-157) to oust the Statesmen (0-2) in four sets, 25-14, 25-21, 18-25, 29-27.

Senior Savanna Riney's 14 kills, and six block-assists, led all Golden Eagles, but she was joined by sophomore Emma-Kate Schaefer and freshman Cora Roweton as the duo each contributed 12 kills apiece and each hit over .400 on the match.

Junior Emma DeSanti split setting duties with senior Morgan Fincham and passed out a season-high 24 assists, while Fincham added 21 helpers in the win.

Junior Julie Milligan dug up a season-high 21 Statesmen attempts in the back row and also contributed four of John Brown's season-high 11 services aces.

In the latter matchup, Xavier (1-1) hit .391 through the first two sets and took the contest in four sets, 25-27, 22-25, 25-17, 18-25.

John Brown allowed a 23-21 advantage late in the first set slip away despite a pair of ties preceded back-to-back Gold Rush terminations to end the first set. An incredible 14 ties populated the second set, but a three consecutive points with the set tied at 22 allowed Xavier to escape with a 2-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles hit .429 (15-3-28) in the third set on route to a commanding win to scrape away at the Xavier lead, but the Gold Rush built an early 14-7 lead that John Brown couldn't claw back from as JBU hit just .034 in the fourth game.

Riney led with 13 kills in the loss, followed by Roweton's 10 terminations. Milligan again served up four aces, while Fincham this time paced the Golden Eagle offense with 20 helpers.

The Golden Eagles dropped their first match on Saturday to Ottawa in four sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21, then dropped their weekend finale to Columbia, losing in three sets, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23.

Roweton and Riney led the Golden Eagles with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, against Ottawa while Morgan Fincham (23) and Emma DeSanti combined for 41 aces and Julie Milligan (22), Grace Barfknecht (17) and DeSanti (15) 54 digs.

Against Columbia, Riney had seven of her team's 29 kills, one ahead of Ella Yarborough. Fincham tallied six digs and Sara Welch and Barfknecht five apiece.

Golden Eagle

Invitational

The Golden Eagle Invitational made its first appearance since the 2012 season, where the John Brown University volleyball squad posted a 2-1 record Aug. 18-19 by claiming wins over Texas A&M-Texarkana and Bethel (Kan.) before dropping a straight-sets decision to Oklahoma Wesleyan inside Bill George Arena.

"It was great to open up the season with a home invitational for the first time in 10 years," noted head coach Ken Carver. "The teams who came to participate made the tournament a very competitive weekend and a good start to the season."

In the Golden Eagles' first outing of the season on Friday afternoon, a pair of narrow victories finally gave way to a third-set rout as the hosts swept past Texarkana, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13.

Senior Savanna Riney led the charge with eight kills, while junior Erin Mullins added seven as the Golden Eagles began to find its offensive footing with a .204 attack efficiency.

Saturday morning, John Brown began its doubleheader with a matchup versus Bethel, where JBU hit .351 in the second set and used 14 Riney terminations to sweep the Threshers, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20.

Senior Morgan Fincham and sophomore Emma DeSanti each passed out 14 assists apiece, while DeSanti served up a career-high four aces in the straight-sets win.

In the final matchup of the weekend, John Brown suffered its first loss by a 3-0 margin to Oklahoma Wesleyan, 18-25, 17-25, 13-25. After a strong first set attacking at .241, the Golden Eagles finished the match at .059, while the visiting Eagles hit .250 (46-17-116) on the afternoon.

Up next

The Golden Eagles travel to Goodwell, Okla., Friday, Sept. 1, to play Oklahoma Panhandle State at 6 p.m. JBU will then take on Wayland Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Plainview, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. and Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. in Oklahoma City, Okla.



