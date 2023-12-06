Golden Eagles’ late rally nips Lions

Senior Tarrah Stephens scored a season-high 28 points, the Golden Eagle defense earned stops on two of three chances down the stretch and the John Brown University women's basketball team rode a game-ending 9-2 run to complete a 65-62 comeback win over Langston (Okla.) on Saturday (Dec. 2) afternoon inside Bill George Arena.

Down by as many as 13 midway through the third quarter, the Golden Eagles (6-3) showed resiliency despite a poor shooting night from behind the arc and used strong post play and converting at the line to secure its first 3-0 start in Sooner Athletic Conference action since the 2013-14 season.

While the lead still remained at six for the Lions with 8:53 remaining, the hosts went to work and used a 6-2 rally over the next few minutes to pull within two, 54-52. The Lions (6-2, 1-1), meanwhile, scored six of the game's next 10 points to keep the lead to two possessions, 60-56 with just over three to play.

After a pair of misses, the JBU defense got its first pivotal stop before junior Emily Sanders fed Stephens in the left post for a layup, narrowing the margin to two. Another John Brown stop gave way for Stephens to work her way to the line for a pair, knotting the game at 60 apiece.

Kameron Shelley's bucket on the next trip down the court did return the temporary lead back to the Lions, but junior Graci Harris' drive to the left post drew a foul, sending her to the line for a pair. Both found the bottom of the bucket, tying the game for the ninth time at 62.

The Golden Eagles, feeling the momentum, posted its third timely defensive stand, forcing Langston into a difficult shot as senior Natalie Smith secured the carom. Twenty seconds later on offense, Smith fed Stephens again in the left post for a turn-around layup and John Brown's first lead since 16-14 in the first quarter.

Harris took an uncalled charge in the paint with 12 seconds remaining, Stephens dove for the loose ball, kicked it to Smith and Smith charged upcourt and took all but .3 seconds off the remaining time to clinch the win.

Stephens crossed the 20-point mark for the second time this season with a game-high effort off 9 of 19 shooting from the floor while landing nine rebounds. Sanders was the other Golden Eagle in double-figure scoring with 15 points on 3 of 5 shooting from behind the arc. Harris chipped in with nine points and three assists, while senior Bella Irlenborn contributed six points and nine rebounds.

Uncharacteristically, John Brown ended the afternoon just 4 of 22 from long range (18 percent) but out-scored Langston 44-26 in the paint and took advantage of a 19-of-22 effort from the charity stripe. The Lions finished the game just 1-of-1 at the line.

Kamesha Moore and Hailey Jordan each poured in 17 points apiece for Langston, with Moore grabbing nine missed shots. Kameron Shelley pulled down five offensive rebounds and added 15 points.

Both teams shot 39 percent from the field, and the visitors controlled just one more rebound than the Golden Eagles, 39-38. Langston turned 18 offensive rebounds into 21 second-chance points.

After a long three-game week, John Brown will rest until Thursday (Dec. 7) evening when the Golden Eagles play host to Oklahoma Panhandle State, live on the SAC Sports Network. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. as JBU looks to improve to 3-0 inside Bill George Arena.

John Brown 83, Central Christian 31

McPHERSON, Kan. -- Junior Emily Sanders splashed six triples en route to a game-high 22 points, 11 Golden Eagles scored and head coach Jeff Soderquist clinched his 400th-career victory as the John Brown University women's basketball team completed an 83-31 drubbing of Central Christian (Kan.) on Thursday (Nov. 30) evening inside Jerry Alexander Arena.

Senior Tarrah Stephens scored nine first-quarter points and the Golden Eagle defense held the Tigers to 1 of 14 shooting through the first 10 minutes, allowing the visitors to build an immense 21-2 lead entering the second quarter.

The advantage eventually built to 52 points, the final score, boasting John Brown to a margin of victory of 32 points in its current three-game winning streak.

Soderquist became the second Golden Eagle head coach of any sport to complete his 400th win, joining only one other in Robyn Daugherty in the exclusive club. In his 27th season at the helm, Soderquist averages just more than 15 wins a season.

Central Christian (3-3, 0-1) showed signs of life offensively in the second and fourth quarters, combining for 24 points in the two periods, but John Brown averaged 21 points per quarter in the blowout win, topping 20 points in three of the four stanzas.

Improving to 4-0 when shooting over 40 percent, the Golden Eagles shot 47 percent overall (30-of-64) and worked a 20-rebound advantage (46-26) against CCCK. While the visitors enjoyed a 28-12 advantage in scoring in the paint, John Brown made the hosts pay for its 17 turnovers, turning the miscues into 28 points.

Sanders finished the night shooting 7-of-10 from the floor, while Stephens added 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists in limited action. Senior Bella Irlenborn worked the free throw line for a perfect 4-of-4 showing to chip in nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

The visitors completed a perfect 10-of-10 effort at the stripe, and improved to 13-0 all-time against the Tigers.

Hallee Winsea hit 4-of-8 from the floor, and produced a team-leading 11 points for the Tigers in the loss. Central Christian finished the evening 23 percent (11 of 47) from the field.

John Brown 70, Oklahoma City 46

Shooting 47 percent from the floor and winning the rebounding battle, the John Brown University raced out to an early lead and never looked back as the Golden Eagles opened league play with a 70-46 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday (Nov. 28) evening inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles improved to 3-0 on the season when shooting over 40 percent and easily posted a season-high on the evening, hitting 27 of 58 from the field in the squad's home opener.

Senior Tarrah Stephens shot perfectly from the floor, hitting all six field goals, three from behind the arc, to complete a 17-point performance and finished with a team-leading 10 rebound to round out her first double-double of the season. Senior Natalie Smith added 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while junior Emily Sanders chipped in with 10 points, six boards and four helpers.

John Brown sank 8 of 16 from the floor over the first 10 minutes of play, and limited the Stars (1-4, 0-1) to just 22 percent from the floor, allowing the hosts to bolt out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter.

Oklahoma City led 2-0 for 18 seconds, before JBU scored nine of the next 11 points and never trailed the rest of the way. The hosts enjoyed the lead for 37:59 of the evening.

The Stars did out-score John Brown by a 20-16 margin in the fourth, but the 54-26 Golden Eagles lead after three was too much to overcome for Oklahoma City as it ended the night shooting 28 percent (18-of-64) from the floor.

Junior Graci Harris also scored eight points and posted a game-high six assists. Senior Bella Irlenborn posted seven points and seven rebounds, four of which came on the offensive glass.

JBU enjoyed a 44-34 rebounding advantage, and excelled in the paint to the tune of 41-25.

Jerzie Bryant led Oklahoma City with 11 points and five rebounds. Myracle Washington landed 10 points in the Stars' fourth-consecutive loss.

Chaney Odden/JBU Sports Information John Brown women's basketball players celebrate in the final moments before defeating Langston University on Saturday, Dec. 2, inside Bill George Arena.

