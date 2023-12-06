In response to Oren Piper’s Nov. 22 letter

Oren rather unfairly compares an act of judgment by God on the Amalekites with the "horrendous slaughter of innocent men, women, children and babies on the Jews on Oct. 7.

He claims that such killing on the part of Hamas and in the revenge wreaked by the Jewish state is "straight out of God's Manual for human relations," meaning, of course, the Bible.

He then says, "These kinds of atrocities, as well as slavery and beating slaves, are standards of morality ordained by both God and Jesus in the Bible. See Matthew 5:17-18 and Luke 12:47-48."

Does anyone actually look up the verses Oren quotes? Mat. 5:17-18 (WEBBE) is a quote from Jesus saying "Don't think that I came to destroy the law or the prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill. For most certainly I tell you until heaven and earth pass away not even the smallest letter or one tiny pen stroke shall in any way pass away from the law until all things are accomplished."

It is clear to me that Mr. Piper is angry about the injustices in the world and cases where God has judged people. So Oren, I invite you to have a free lunch on me at the Siloam Springs restaurant of your choice. Here are some things I want to ask you:

You appeal to the readers' sense of right and wrong but the fact that all people have a moral compass points to our Creator. If we really were just highly evolved protoplasm, humans would not have a conscience about right or wrong. So Oren, is it inconsistent for you to believe in God while at the same time being so angry at Him?

Do you believe that God is our Creator? If so, does it make sense for you to judge God's actions without knowing all of the facts?

Or do you perhaps believe the world is the product of an Intelligent Designer, but He doesn't care what people do and never judges anyone? In that case, what causes you to be so negative about people who believe in the Bible? Why should you care enough about anything to bother to write letters to the editor? If God doesn't care, why should you?

God has provided a way to know Him. In the pages of the Bible, He slowly and patiently reveals Himself because human understanding could not get the whole picture all at once. One really needs to read the whole Bible to get a full picture of our God.

Phil Fields

Siloam Springs