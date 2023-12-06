JBU men fall to Langston

The John Brown men's basketball team fell at home Saturday, Dec. 2, to third-ranked Langston (Okla.) 75-61 inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles fell to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the Sooner Athletic Conference with the loss, while Langston improved to 7-0 and 2-0.

Langston led 37-25 at halftime and outscored the Golden Eagles 38-36 in the second half.

Anthony Roy led Langston with 30 points on 11 of 17 shooting from the field, including 5 of 8 from behind the 3-point line.

Ronald Mitchell Jr. added 16 points to the Lions.

Malachi Reeves led John Brown with 21 points, hitting 7 of 13 from behind the 3-point line, while Ahlante Askew had 10 and Lukas Gabani nine. The Golden Eagles hit 19 of 42 shots and only 7 of 21 from long range.

The Golden Eagles return to Sooner Athletic Conference action on Thursday when they host Oklahoma Panhandle State, followed by a Saturday home game against No. 10 Wayland Baptist.

John Brown 73, Central Christian 71

McPHERSON, Kan. -- Sophomore Lukas Gabani and junior Drew Miller each posted a double-double, and the John Brown University men's basketball team survived 21 turnovers and a last-second layup and put-back effort as the Golden Eagles completed a 73-71 win over Central Christian (Kan.) in overtime on Thursday (Nov. 30) evening inside Jerry Alexander Arena.

A seven-point lead with just over three minutes remaining in regulation evaporated when Chris Whitten's triple at the buzzer fell, tying the contest for the ninth time and forcing overtime.

The Golden Eagle defense clamped down and forced Central Christian (2-4, 0-1 Sooner Athletic) into a 1-of-8 effort from the floor in the extra five minutes, including a last-second layup attempt by Omari Maulana and the put-back from Isaiah Perry, cementing John Brown's first overtime win since Feb. 16, 2023, a 101-96 win over Mid-America Christian (Okla.).

Behind three Gabani free throws -- two on the final offensive possession -- and a big-time Miller triple, JBU (2-0 Sooner Athletic) out-scored the Tigers 8-6 in the extra period.

"What an exciting game," said head coach Jason Beschta. "I'm so proud of how we kept playing hard and believing and made just enough plays to gut out the win.

"I thought Central Christian really made some things hard for us defensively and they hit some big shots tonight. I thought that our inside play was what helped get it done for us, highlighted especially by Lukas really being strong around the basket. It's exciting to see our posts respond these last couple games and rebound the ball with authority. We're going to just try to get better each day, continue to play with joy and have fun competing together."

Nine ties and six lead changes peppered the see-saw affair, but while the hosts knotted the game at the regulation buzzer, John Brown never trailed after Gabani's bucket down low handed the visitors a 55-54 lead with 5:30 left in regulation.

Miller scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and finished with 11 rebounds and a pair of assists to clinch his second-consecutive double-double. Gabani broke out for a season-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting, returning to his freshman season form, and totaled 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Senior Tyren Collins came off the bench to provide 11 points and eight rebounds -- including a buzzer-beating bucket to close out the first half. Sophomore Malachi Reeves chipped in with nine points, four rebounds and a game-high five helpers.

The John Brown bigs dominated the paint to the tune of 42-26, and the visitors efficiently converted only nine offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points. CCCK scored just four points as a result of working the offensive glass. JBU also out-rebounded the hosts, 51-34.

While JBU shot just 23 percent behind the arc, inside the arc John Brown shot 52 percent (23-of-44). The Tigers doubled the Golden Eagles' three triples, but finished 36 percent (25-of-70) from the floor.

Whitten finished 7-of-18 for 22 points to lead Central Christian. Maulana added 18 points, but no other Tiger could score more than seven.

John Brown 91, Oklahoma City 73

A season-high shooting effort of 50 percent from the floor powered six Golden Eagles into double-figure scoring as the John Brown University men's basketball team erupted for nearly triple digits in a 91-73 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday (Nov. 28) evening inside Bill George Arena.

A career night from junior Drew Miller and a 8-of-13 efficiency from the field produced a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds, including five on the offensive boards. Sophomore Malachi Reeves converted four triples from behind the arc to finish with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while freshman Ahlante Askew added 12 points and four assists.

Senior Tyren Collins and freshman Trae Oetting each contributed 10 points apiece off the bench.

In what was otherwise a statistically even matchup, the Golden Eagles grabbed a season-high 14 offensive rebounds and produced a 20-10 advantage in second-chance points as the hosts attempted eight more field goals. John Brown also shot 11-of-26 from long range (42 percent), while limiting the visiting Stars to a 25 percent mark (6-of-24), fueling John Brown to a conference-opening victory.

Six ties and four lead changes peppered the first 17 minutes of the contest, but the final 3:09 of the first half provided the Golden Eagles the padding it would ride for the rest of the evening.

Oetting's triple was immediately followed by a bucket from Miller on the next possession, and suddenly the Golden Eagles rallied on a 20-2 half-closing run that featured five different scorers as JBU shot 7-of-8 from the floor and left Oklahoma City (2-4, 0-1) without points on six of seven possessions, including three turnovers.

Reeves hit his fourth triple of the first half and later converted an old-fashioned triple as the hosts' lead ballooned to 20 at the end of the first half, 52-32.

John Brown enjoyed the lead until a five-minute spurt from Oklahoma City where the Stars hit 7-of-8 from the field, allowing the visitors to pull within 12, 75-63, after a 22-6 run. Consecutive buckets from Oetting and sophomore Klei Nagode ended the run as the Golden Eagles shot 55 percent from the floor over the final 5:31 to stave off any further Oklahoma City notions of a comeback effort.

Brandon Jackson led all Stars with 19 points in the loss, while Avery Jackson and Yorgio Golesis contributed 14 and 13 points respectively. The John Brown defense limited the Oklahoma City trio to 15-of-35 from the field (43 percent) as none of the group could manage more than five field goals on the evening.

JBU Sports Information contributed to this report.