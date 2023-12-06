Panthers fall to Har-Ber, Huntsville

Springdale Har-Ber's boys basketball team showed why it is considered one of the top teams in Class 6A on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The Wildcats overwhelmed Siloam Springs from the very start, rolling out to a big lead and cruising to a 77-43 victory inside Panther Activity Center.

"It's good for our young players to be able to play against some of the top talent in the state," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "(Har-Ber has) really good players. They're well organized, well coached. Tommy (Deffenbaugh) does a good job. It's good for us to see that. We're not ready to compete at that level, but as young as we are, it's good for our kids to kind of see it, see the speed, feel the strength and play against those guys and down the road that's going to help. Right now it's hard, but it's the formula to get better us. We're going to take it in stride."

Har-Ber stormed out to an early 18-5 lead behind nine points from Division I recruit Courtland Muldrew, including a 3-pointer and a dunk.

Jaxon Conley added two dunks in the first quarter and Hayden Wood, Connor Menifee and Jabarih Washington all hit 3-pointers as the Wildcats led 31-14 after the first quarter.

Har-Ber led 55-20 at halftime.

Tommy Deffenbaugh, Har-Ber's coach, said it was important to get off to a good start against the undermanned Panthers.

"That's the one thing I always talk to them about, you know, we kind of got a target on our back, which is a good target," Deffenbaugh said. "I tell the guys, we're going to get everybody's best shot.

"Coach Stewart does a really good job. ... He's going to get those guys playing better and they're going to have a good year. But for our guys, wev'e got to make sure we're ready to go no matter who the competition is. More times than not, I always tell them its more about us and not the competition. If we play the brand of basketball we want to play and we should play, we should be OK."

Har-Ber led 65-34 after three quarters and substituted liberally in the second half. Muldrew finished with a game-high 21 points, while Conley had 13.

Twelve different Wildcats cracked the scoring column and Har-Ber didn't appear fazed by the Panthers' 3-2 zone, which often gives teams trouble.

"We knew we were going to see 3-2 zone," Deffenbaugh said. "We were kind of prepared for it. I've got good shooters. When you've got good shooters, it doesn't matter if it's a 3-2 zone, 2-3 zone, matchup zone. If we share the ball, get the ball moving a little bit and it doesn't stick, if we get it to the right person at the right time we can knock shots down."

A.J. Moore led Siloam Springs with 11 points, while Evan Allen had eight, Crew Webb seven, Nate Hawbaker six, Eli Mann five, Cayden Hansen three, Stewart Schwaninger two and Cole Pittman one.

Huntsville 64, Siloam Springs 50

The Eagles outscored the Panthers 22-6 in the second quarter to take a 38-16 lead at halftime.

Huntsville led 16-10 after the first quarter.

The Eagles pulled ahead 54-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Siloam Springs (2-4) outscored the Eagles 21-10 in the fourth.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 13 points, while Crew Webb had 12, Stewart Schwaninger eight, A.J. Moore seven, Jayden Hooten four and Eli Mann and Cayden Hansen each with three.

Payden Thomas led Huntsville with 21 points on seven 3-pointers, while Kayden McCubbin and Kobe Ogden each scored 14.

Up next

The Panthers were scheduled to begin play in the Jerry Oquin Tournament in Inola, Okla., on Tuesday against Tulsa (Okla.) Nathan Hale. Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers will play at either 5:30 p.m. Thursday or 5:30 p.m. Friday against the winner/loser of the Monday game between Victory Christian and Fort Gibson. They'll wrap up tournament play on Saturday.