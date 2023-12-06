Swimmers perform well in first two meets

The Siloam Springs boys and girls swim teams opened the 2023-24 season with competitive showings in their first two swim meets.

On Nov. 10, Siloam Springs journeyed to the University of Arkansas campus to participate in the Fayetteville Invitational along with 16 other teams from around Northwest Arkansas.

On Nov. 15, the Panther swim teams traveled to Springdale for the Har-Ber Invitational.

"We held our own competing against the big schools-- super proud of all of them and excited to see how we stand up against our conference teams!" head coach Brooke DeGaish said.

Fayetteville meet, boys highlights

The SSHS boys tallied 247 points to finish third behind Fayetteville 346 and Springdale Har-Ber 285.

Strong Relay performances led the day. The 400-yard free relay team of Hayden Shimer, Jakin Matchell, Nathaniel Haak and Ben Wenger finished second with a time of 3:50.92. The 200 medley relay team of Wenger, D'Angelo Celis, Tony Wlekinski and Matchell finished third with a time of 2:00.13. The 200 free relay team of Shimer, Matchell, Celis and Wlekinski finished third with a time of 1:42.94.

Shimer led the way with a second place finish in the 100 fly (59.44) and third place finish in 100 back (1:01.34). Wlekinski finished fourth in the 100 fly (1:04.92), Matchell finished fifth in the 50 free (25.09), and Wenger finished seventh in the 100 back (1:09.03). Cooper Bunker finished eighth in the 200 IM (2:52.57) and 10th in 100 Breast (1:17.29), Haak finished eighth in the 50 free (26.33) and 12th in the 100 free (1:01.75), Everado Torres finished 11th in the 200 free (3:01), and D'Angelo Celis 12th in 100 breast (1:20.94).

Fayetteville meet, girls highlights

The Lady Panthers, competing shorthanded, totaled 97 points to finish ninth behind Fayetteville 451, Bentonville 252, Har-Ber 164, Rogers 141, Fort Smith Southside 131, Clarksville 116, Haas Hall-Bentonville 105 and Haas Hall-Springdale 98.

Siloam Springs' 200 free relay team of Addison Huebert, Tiana Rodriquez, Crystal Serrano and Kaylee Villatoro finished sixth with a time of 2:32.90. The 400 free relay team of Huebert, Autum Gonzales, Haylee Fox and Abigail Green finished fifth with a time of 6:04.81.

Huebert finished fourth in the 100 breast (1:16.50) and seventh in the 50 free (27.34), Green finished 10th in the 500 free (8:50.09) and 46th in the 50 free (36.86), Gonzales finished 12th in the 500 free (10:10) and 58th in 50 free (47.69), Crystal Serrano finished 13th in 200 free (3:40.24) and 22nd in the 100 back (2:07.81), and Villatoro finished 19th in 100 back (1:40.96) and 37th in 100 free (1:22.25). Rodriquez finished 48th in 100 free (1:44.54) and 55th in 50 free and (44.58) Haylee Fox finished 54th in 50 free (43.73).

"This meet provided our swimmers the opportunity to compete against good competition in a great environment," volunteer coach Chris Shimer said, "and provided our newer swimmers their first experience in a swim meet."

Har-Ber meet, girls highlights

The SSHS girls team finished seventh (106 points) behind Fayetteville 649, Har-Ber 275, Haas Hall-Fayetteville 203, Fort Smith Southside 159, Rogers 122 and Providence 113.

Siloam Springs' 200 medley relay team of Kaylee Villatoro, Katelyn Cottrell, Addison Huebert and Abigail Green finished ninth (2:34.34). The 200 free relay team of Huebert, Haylee Fox, Green and Cottrell finished ninth (2:17.26). The 400 free relay team of Crystal Serrano, Autum Gonzales, Fox and Villatoro finished sixth (6:25.27)

Addison Huebert finished fifth in the 200 IM (2:37) and 7th in the 100 free (1:00.51), Kaylee Villatoro finished 11th in the 500 free (8:29.67) and 27th in the 50 free (34.72), Crystal Serrano finished 12th in the 500 free (9:51.52) and 40th in the 50 free (44.15), and Katelyn Cottrell finished 13th in the 100 breast (1:33.44) and 19th in 100 free (1:12.41). Abigail Green finished 14th in the 200 free (3:12.82) and 27th in the 100 free (1:28.04), Haylee Fox finished 29th in the 100 free (1:31.33) and 37th in the 50 free (39.99), and Autum Gonzales finished 33rd in the 100 free (1:50.79) and 44th in the 50 free (47.66).

"I am impressed with the growth of the program over the last year, and our new swimmers have been very competitive so far this year," assistant coach Brady Blackwell said.

Har-Ber meet, boys highlights

The boys team finished third (263 points) behind Fayetteville 414 and Har-Ber 359.

Siloam Springs 200 medley relay team of Hayden Shimer, D'Angelo Celis, Tony Wlekinski and Ezekiel Becan finished fourth (1:56.18). The 200 free relay team of Shimer, Celis, Wlekinski and Becan finished second (1:41.63) while the 400 free relay team of Nathanial Haak, Cooper Bunker, Ben Wenger and Jakin Matchell Finished fourth (4:12).

Becan finished second in the 50 free (23.62), Hayden Shimer finished third in the 200 IM (2:10.18) and fifth in the 100 breast (1:12.75), Jakin Matchell finished fourth in 100 free (57.31) and ninth in the 200 free (2:14.53), and Nathaniel Haak finished seventh in the 50 free (26.40) and 13th in the 100 free (1:02.11).

Wenger finished seventh in 200 free (2:11.23) and ninth in 100 Back (1:07.75), Bunker finished seventh in the 100 breast (1:17.56) and 13th in the 200 IM (2:50.11), Tony Wlekinski finished 10th in the 100 back (1:09.19) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:37.29), Celis finished 10th in the 100 Breast (1:20.14) and 17th in the 100 Free (1:04.86), and Everado Torres finished 31st 50 Free (34.85) and 32nd in the 100 Free (1:18.94).

"Both (boys and girls teams) competed well, attaining best times and many swimming new events all together. A great meet for our teams to attend," volunteer coach Chris Shimer said.

Submitted photo Haylee Fox swims the freestyle for Siloam Springs swim team.

