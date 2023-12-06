University announces amount received during Giving Tuesday

John Brown University (JBU) submitted totals for Giving Tuesday on Thursday afternoon.

Giving Tuesday was held on Nov. 28, and the university received $146,282 in gift donations, said Julie Gumm, chief marketing and communications officer for JBU.

Gumm said JBU received 171 gifts on Giving Tuesday and every dollar raised will be used to support the JBU Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund awards over 500 student scholarships each year to those with financial need, Gumm said.

Lanya Carson the director for achievement engagement said for one day the JBU community joined together for a single purpose -- to impact students.

"Giving Tuesday is a global movement launched in 2012 as a day intended to inspire people to give and celebrate generosity," Carson said. "Since 2013, John Brown University has participated in Giving Tuesday. Gifts received on Giving Tuesday are predominately given in support of the JBU Scholarship Fund (JBUSF)."