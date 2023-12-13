American Legion hosts Christmas Honor Wreaths

The American Legion Post 29 will host Christmas Honor Wreaths at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Members of the American Legion and the public will lay wreaths on the graves of the known veterans following a short ceremony, according to a Facebook Messenger post by Jerry Cavness, a member of the post.

Volunteers will assemble the wreaths at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Parks and Recreation office, Cavness said. The American Legion is seeking volunteers to assemble the wreaths and lay the wreaths on the graves of veterans.