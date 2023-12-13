Around town

Upcoming City Closures for the Holidays

Offices at the city of Siloam Springs will be closed December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 15. The closure includes all city administration offices and the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Additionally the transfer station will also be closed on December 25 and 26. Residential sanitation routes will experience a one-day delay the week of Christmas, resulting in trash collection being postponed by one day from its usual schedule.

The Transfer Station will be closed on January 1. Residential sanitation routes will experience a one-day delay that week, resulting in trash collection being postponed by one day from its usual schedule.

Note that due to holiday closures, the City Board regular meetings have been rescheduled for January 9 and January 23. The Planning Commission will convene at 4:30 p.m. on January 9, followed by the regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m. February 2024 meetings will return as normal.

Jay Shop With A Cop and Emergency Personnel

The Jay Police Department will host the program on Dec. 21 in Grove, Okla. The program is designed to help the less fortunate children of Delaware County. The Jay Police Department is asking local, and county residents and businesses for their help in making this a very successful way of giving back.

Donations will need to be in by Dec. 17. Donations can be made at the City of Jay Police Department located at 102 N. 5th St. Jay, Okla, 74346 or at Grand Savings Bank to an account set up for "Shop With A Cop." The police department's goal is to raise $150 per child. Donors may sponsor a family in need or give to the program.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. All coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care, 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs; Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly St.; or Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997,U.S. 412 East. For more information, call Joyce at 918-422-5811.

Library Bookstore seeks volunteers

The bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library seeks volunteers to work in the store operated by the Friends of the Library organization. Volunteers work one three-hour shift every other week. For more information call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Christmas selection at Bookstore at Library

The Bookstore at the Library is now featuring a large and varied selection of Christmas books in nice condition, most priced under $2.

The Bookstore, located in Siloam Springs Public Library, is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays. All proceeds from the store benefit the library, especially children's programming. Donations of used books and DVDs in good condition are always welcomed.

Bridge Club

Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets to play bridge at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club is seeking new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

SSRH Auxiliary seeking volunteers

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, gift shop, SAC and Labor and Deliver Department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application, or call Diane Miller at (479) 957-5032 for more information.

Volunteer needed

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete. Please call (479) 524-5735 for details.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Currently mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer or for more information contact Marla or Laura at (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and center staff will arrange play times. The center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an emergency medical services customer survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

People who have had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, are asked to fill out the survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at (479) 524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact (479) 373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is at 670 Heritage Court.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call (79) 238-3612 for more information.