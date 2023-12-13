Arrests and citations

Dec. 4

Jarrod Lee Ketcher, 36, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Lashorn Alexander Hoskins, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Andres Hernandez-Zizumbo, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 5

Jacques Cortez Mortez Wright, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Angie Lorene Yeager, 47, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Dec. 6

Reinessa Danae Palacios, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Zachery Ellis North, 19, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

James Darrin Tate, 55, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Ethan P Lynn, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear x2; no proof of ownership; insurance required -- minimum coverage; driving with one or no headlight(s); no headlight.

Dec. 7

Serenity Lynn. Northcott, 19, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 8

Thomas Lee Hudgens, 52, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

William Eugene Edminister, 25, arrested in connection with fleeing; reckless driving.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 9

Wachingky Phizema, 31, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree; assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Jesse Palacio, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Jon Wardlow, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 10

Jacob Christopher Corbin, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.