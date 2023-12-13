Board tables short-term rental ordinance

City directors voted to table Ordinance 23-31 concerning short-term rentals during the city board meeting on Dec. 5.

The ordinance was tabled due to a desire for more information on the issue of short-term rentals.

Ordinance 21-31 would call for no more than 30 short-term rental permits to be approved per year and allow an individual to own no more than two short-term rentals, according to senior planner Ben Rhoads.

Following comments by the board and citizens, the number was raised from two to four short-term rentals owned by any person, Rhoads said. He also said all short-term rentals currently operating in the city will be grandfathered in.

A similar ordinance was introduced at the start of the year but was withdrawn with the introduction of Arkansas Senate Bill 197, which prohibited certain restrictions on the regulation of short-term rentals.

The bill died in House Committee on May 1, according to arkleg.state.ar, but there has been talk about possibly bringing the bill back next year.

The ordinance also defined short-term rentals, refined the definition of "Hotel/motel" so as not to be confused with short-term rentals, and redefined Bed and Breakfast not to include a short-term rental.

Applicants will be subject to special conditions. These conditions include:

Providing a valid business license for each dwelling unit used as a short-term rental.

Proof of remittance of the hotel/motel tax to the city.

Acknowledge that the appropriate city staff will be granted access to the unit for a safety inspection.

Proof of the city's noise ordinance and parking restrictions are posted within the unit for the unit guests' compliance.

Acknowledge that the short-term rental is only meant for overnight accommodation and is not permitted for special events, parties, weddings, receptions, fundraisers, corporate meetings or similar activities.

Acknowledge that each unit for rental will have two equally accessible off-street parking spaces; parking spaces in garages or carports are ineligible.

Acknowledgment that each rental shall not be offered as having an occupancy greater than three guests per bedroom.

Board comments

Director Lesa Rissler said she received an email from a public policy associate who handles government affairs for Airbnb in Arkansas (see BREAKOUT).

Rissler read the email to the board and staff and said she used to own an Airbnb in the city but sold the property in the summertime.

"I feel like this is (a) private property rights (issue)," Rissler said. "I believe in less government. I believe that we should use facts to make an ordinance. I haven't been presented with any facts that say, yes, this is what has happened in other cities, and I don't want to be like other cities."

Rissler went on to say that Siloam Springs is a unique community for a reason but said she wants the facts from other cities such as Bella Vista, Fayetteville and Hot Springs.

Director David Allen said, comparing Siloam Springs to Bella Vista or Hot Springs is not an apples-to-apples comparison.

He also said that while Siloam Springs is not a destination city, there is no reason to limit the number of short-term rentals in the city.

"We have two Taco Bells," Allen said. "Are we going to put a rule that we can't have more than those two? Taco Bell, no matter how big Siloam gets, it's not going to do it, because that's about what you're comparing this to. This is a business for people. And to limit that, you're taking away their freedom and their rights."

Director Carol Smiley asked why the city put the cap on short-term rentals. Rhoads said this was done to protect the city's housing stock.

"There was a 64 limit on the original ordinance representing 1% of the housing stock," Rhoads said. "So that figure seemed fair to say that we allow 1% of our housing stock for short-term rentals. But in the light of trying to be more flexible or business-friendly, we thought, well, don't put an absolute cap, but just allow 30 per year."

Director Mindy Hunt asked if any short-term rental owners had questioned this. Rhoads said the city received a few comments, but they were positive, and none were concerned about it.

Following more discussion in which Director Ken Wiles motioned to table the ordinance, audience members spoke about the proposed ordinance.

Todd Varnadoe was the first to speak on the matter and said he owned a hospitality management business which helps owners manage their short-term rental properties. He also called for a moratorium on the cap on short-term rentals. He said having a workshop on short-term rentals was a good idea.

"We've not turned down a single permit that anyone's asked for," Varnadoe said.

James McGuirk asked, if he were to buy 25 homes in the city, why is it the planning department's business how he used the homes?

"You're making rules for these people," McGuirk said. "They're not logical. I don't think so. I'm totally against the whole thing."

After the members of the audience spoke, the board voted to table the ordinance.

City directors also voted on and heard the following items:

Presentations

Presentation of firefighter award winners.

Consent agenda

Approving regular meeting minutes from the Nov. 21 city board meeting.

Approving the pre-agenda meeting minutes from the Nov. 30 pre-agenda meeting.

Approving revised ground lease for the airport from Upward Investment LLC.

Approving the acceptance of a grant from the Grand River Dam Authority in the amount of $15,000.

Contracts and approvals

Tabling a contract for a feasibility study for a possible recreation center for the city.

Approving a joint agreement with the Siloam Springs School District for the Siloam Springs High School Tennis Courts in the amount of $135.973.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-25 concerning minor subdivisions on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-26 regarding rezoning the 2200 block of South Lincoln from G-I (General industrial) to I-1 (Industrial) on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-29 concerning the rezoning of the 500 block of South Britt Street from R-2 (residential medium) to C-2 (Roadway commercial on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-30 regarding the annexation of 114.43 acres at the 2700 block of Keck Road on its second and third readings and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-32 relating to amending the city code regarding the discharge of firearms or weapons on its first reading.

Placing Ordinance 23-33 concerning amending the city code on the definition of Significant Development Permit on its first reading.

Placing Ordinance 23-34 regarding the vacation of utility easements and the alleyway at the 800 block of East Jefferson Street on its first reading.

Resolutions

Approving Resolution 66-23 concerning a significant development permit at 801 East Lake Francis Drive.