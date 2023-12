In the story "Dustin's 12thy Heavenly Birthday Party set for this Saturday," it was incorrectly stated that an escaped prisoner killed Dustin Chamberlain. Chamberlain was killed by a depressed neighbor who left his home the previous night.

Also, Chamberlain did not tell his parents he would be a medical missionary. Instead, he said he was going on a medical mission trip with Medical Service Organization at Baylor University.