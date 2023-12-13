Craig resigns as Siloam Springs football coach

Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig submitted his resignation last week after six seasons at the helm of the Panthers' football program.

Craig was 15-49 overall with Siloam Springs.

The Panthers won five games in each of Craig's first two seasons in 2018 and 2019 and went to the Class 6A playoffs in his first three years, including a road win at Marion in 2019.

But the last three seasons have been particularly tough for the Panthers, including back-to-back 0-10 seasons in 2022 and 2023. Siloam Springs has lost 27 straight games dating back to the 2021 season.

"It took a lot of discussion and reflection, but I decided it was time for me to resign the football position," Craig said. "I feel like the kids need new leadership. I wanted to give the district as much time as possible to find the right fit for the program. My goal has always been to do what is best for the kids."

Craig's resignation is expected to be approved by the Siloam Springs School Board at its Dec. 19 meeting.

Craig and Siloam Springs Athletics Director Jeff Williams said assistant coach Robert Henderson will run the Panthers' offseason program until a new head coach is hired.

"Coach Henderson will run the offseason program and Coach (Jonathan) Johnson will handle the day-to-day operations," Craig said. "I am very thankful to Coach Johnson for all of his support since I took the job in 2018. I am also thankful to my booster club and the community members that supported the program through the good and tough times."

The Panthers had not made the playoffs in three seasons before Craig's arrival in the winter of 2018. He had previously been head coach at Oologah, Okla., where he led the Mustangs to three straight state championship games from 2014 to 2016.

The Panthers responded with a 5-6 year in Craig's first season in 2018 and earned a playoff spot before finishing the season with a shootout loss at Searcy in the Class 6A opening round.

In 2019, the Panthers went 5-7 overall, including two close battles at Greenwood with one of those being in the state quarterfinals.

Siloam Springs started the 2020 covid-19 year with a 3-1 record, which featured three straight wins after a season-opening loss to Rogers. The Panthers beat Harrison for the first time since 2015 and then defeated Van Buren in overtime with a game-winning two-point conversion run by Hunter Talley.

But covid quarantines and injuries took their toll on that team as Siloam Springs lost five straight games before rallying from a 28-7 deficit to win at Russellville in the final week of the season.

Siloam Springs went 1-2 in nonconference play in 2021 with a victory over Pea Ridge in the third game of the season. The Panthers finished 0-7 in the rugged 6A-West and have gone winless in each of the last two seasons.

Craig informed the players on Monday of last week that he had submitted his resignation.

"When I spoke to the kids I wanted them to understand that I wasn't quitting on them and that I would be here to support them," Craig said. "I have coached high school football for 31 years without a break, and I think it is time that I paused to figure out what I will do next."

Craig said he will remain in the district through the end of the school year.

"We have good kids here and I want nothing but success for everyone involved in the program," he said. "I am very thankful to my staff for all the hard work and time that they have put into the program."