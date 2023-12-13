Five healthy holiday gift ideas

The holidays can be both joyful and hectic, and part of the most wonderful time of the year is finding the perfect gift for the ones you love.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, in 2019, about 58% of Americans purchased health and wellness-related products as holiday gifts. Considering that probably aligns with people's New Year's goals, why not consider these ideas when you play Santa this year?

Smart water bottle

A recent poll found that almost half of American adults fall short of the recommended daily water intake (92 ounces for women and 124 ounces for men daily). These innovative bottles are equipped with technology that tracks water consumption and reminds your loved ones to hydrate more. They start at around $25 but can be as much as $100 for deluxe versions.

Fitness tracker

A recent study found that fitness trackers consistently encourage people to be more physically active. In fact, the study showed that individuals who used fitness trackers walked up to 40 minutes more each day or roughly 1,800 more steps. Not only that, but participants also experienced increased weight loss compared to their non-tracker-wearing counterparts. Basic trackers start at around $20 but can cost up to $500 for products like the latest smartwatch.

Standing desk

A standing desk also allows people to alternate between sitting and standing throughout the day, preventing the negative effects of prolonged sitting. Standing promotes better circulation, increases energy levels and may even boost productivity. In fact, according to data from the American Academy of Family Physicians, ergonomics interventions can increase productivity by up to 40%. Pricing (and quality) for these desks can vary widely – so shop around to find the best deals.

Meal delivery service

Meal delivery can keep you from going out to eat, buying groceries that go to waste and save time by planning meals for you. Most services offer a range of options, including vegetarian, gluten-free and low-carb meals, making it easy to find something that fits your dietary needs and preferences. Each meal is curated by professional chefs and nutritionists, ensuring you get a well-balanced and flavorful dish every time. These services start at around $6 per serving but high-end gourmet services can be more expensive.

Sleep/sound machine

According to the Journal of Sleep Medicine, nearly 25% of the population suffers from disturbed sleep due to environmental noise. These devices can help create a calm, soothing environment that promotes relaxation and better sleep.

Sound machines produce different types of sounds, such as white noise, nature sounds or calming melodies, to drown out background noise and create a peaceful atmosphere. A study found that adults fell asleep 38% faster when exposed to white noise than no noise. Depending on your desired features, these start around $20 but can cost more.

