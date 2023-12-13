Interventional cardiologist joins SSRH staff

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Anthony Klappa, M.D., interventional cardiologist, recently joined the active medical staff of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, practicing at Northwest Cardiology in Siloam Springs.

Dr. Klappa provides evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

He received his medical education at the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago. After medical school, he completed an internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, and an interventional cardiology fellowship at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.

Dr. Klappa is board-certified in internal medicine, adult comprehensive echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, cardiovascular disease, endovascular medicine, cardiac CT, and vascular medicine. He has also earned the Registered Physicians' Vascular Interpretation certification, which documents the highest standard in vascular ultrasound interpretation.

Northwest Cardiology in Siloam Springs is located at 603-2 N. Progress Ave., Suite 400, where Dr. Klappa accepts new patients. To request an appointment, call 479-750-2203 or visit NW-Physicians.com.