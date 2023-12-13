JBU women throttle Wayland Baptist

Five different Golden Eagles scored in double figures and the hosts flirted with the program's single-game 3-point record as the John Brown University women's basketball team poured in 18 three-pointers in a 92-57 runaway victory over Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 9) inside Bill George Arena to close out the fall semester.

Senior Natalie Smith led with 26 points and nearly matched her previous career-high by knocking down 9 of 14 overall and 8 of 12 from behind the arc, powering the hosts to an 18 of 31 effort (58 percent) from long range, easily the team's best performance from deep this season. Six different Golden Eagles scored at least one triple.

With the win, the Golden Eagle (8-3, 5-0 Sooner Athletic) streak now hits six -- the team's longest since the middle of last season -- and stood as the program's largest win over the Flying Queens (6-2, 3-1) in team history. JBU's previous largest margin of victory was a 92-63 win in Siloam Springs back on Jan. 10, 2004.

John Brown also matched a program record with its five-game winning streak to open league play, hitting the same mark as the 2010-11 squad.

The contest began, ironically, with John Brown struggles that led to a 15-9 deficit after the first ten minutes of play where the Golden Eagles had more turnovers (10) than points. Then, in the second frame, the offense came to life.

JBU then shot 7 of 10 from behind the arc and 5 of 8 inside the three-point line and put up its most explosive quarter of the season by dropping 31 points in the frame to carry a 40-33 lead into the intermission.

The break did nothing to slow down the John Brown offense as the hosts hit 20 of 30 from the field in the second half alone (67 percent) and continued the three-point barrage by knocking down 8 of 15 (53 percent) from three-point range.

The visitors couldn't maintain JBU's output, and managed a mere four triples the entire afternoon on 27 attempts (15 percent), despite ending the contest 23 of 69 (33 percent) from the floor overall.

Over the final three quarters, the Golden Eagles outscored WBU by an 81-42 margin, hitting a game-high 40-point lead with just under three minutes left in the game.

Since league play began on Nov. 28, the John Brown offense is averaging 77.0 points per game, 16 points per game higher than its first six outings of the season.

While the Flying Queens used 16 offensive rebounds, one more than defensive rebounds, to produce 14 second-chance points, and a 20-15 turnover advantage the translated into 23 points of JBU turnovers, the visitors simply couldn't overcome the Golden Eagles' best shooting performance of the campaign so far.

Senior Tarrah Stephens shot 8 of 11 to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while freshman Abbey Sanders' career night concluded with 13 points and nine assists – including a buzzer-beating halfcourt heave at the end of the third quarter. Sister Emily Sanders knocked down 4 of 7 from deep to finish with 12 points and seven assists and senior Bella Irlenborn's efficient 4 of 5 shooting afternoon ended with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Linda Brice accounted for nearly 40 percent of the Wayland Baptist offense as she scored 21 points and Megan Nestor's 15 points and 14 rebounds accounted for the lone Flying Queens in double-digit scoring.

JBU will now take the Christmas break to rest before returning to action on Thursday (Jan. 4) when the Golden Eagles begin the second semester with a pair of away games, beginning with a clash with North Texas at Dallas at 6 p.m. John Brown will then conclude the road trip at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) the following Saturday (Jan. 6) in a 2 p.m. matinee bout. Both games are scheduled to stream live on the SAC Sports Network.

JBU 75, OPSU 28

Senior Natalie Smith led three scorers in double-digit points and the Golden Eagles posted its best defense of the season as the John Brown University women's basketball team rolled to a fifth consecutive win by rolling Oklahoma Panhandle State, 75-28, on Thursday night (Dec. 7) inside Bill George Arena.

Over the five-game stretch, the Golden Eagles are averaging a 29.6 point margin of victory while the offense has generated 71.4 points per game since a 64-42 win at Southeastern (Fla.) back on Nov. 18.

Smith broke out with a game-high 18-point performance on 7 of 12 shooting, and added seven assists and six rebounds, allowing JBU to open Sooner Athletic play with four straight wins for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

Senior Tararh Stephens posted 13 points in 16 minutes, while junior Emily Sanders added 11 points on 3 of 4 shooting from behind the arc. Senior Bella Irlenborn contributed eight points and nine rebounds as the hosts outrebounded the Aggies (0-5, 0-3) by a 43-34 margin.

John Brown hit 7 of 17 from the field in the opening quarter to run out to a 22-10 advantage after 10 minutes of play, then cruised to the win by out-scoring OPSU by a 53-18 margin the rest of the way.

While Diana Santos scored 10 points for the visitors, Panhandle State couldn't piece together much offensive efficiency and finished the night shooting 10 of 57 from the floor (18 percent). The Golden Eagles meanwhile, ended the evening at 47 percent (28-of-60), and improved to 5-0 when shooting over 40 percent.

JBU dominated the paint, 34-18, and turned 13 offensive boards into 18 second-chance points. Eleven Golden Eagles scored in the romp.