Lady Panthers win final two games in Inola tourney

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team won its final two games in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla. on Friday and Saturday of last week.

After losing to Collinsville 58-44 in the opening round Tuesday, the Lady Panthers defeated Victory Christian 44-36 on Friday and Holland Hall 51-37 on Saturday to take fifth place overall.

"Played better really the entire tournament," said Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery. "I thought Collinsville was just better than us. We did a lot of good things offensively."

Tillery said all three opponents in the tournament wanted to play man-to-man defense against the Lady Panthers but had to switch a zone because they struggled to guard Siloam Springs.

"We have to be better executing offensively against a zone," Tillery said. "Hit some shots finally. Eight threes (Friday), hit nine (Saturday).

In the win against Holland Hall, the Lady Panthers outscored the Dutch 16-10 in the first quarter and led 24-21 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored Holland Hall 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 39-28 lead going into the fourth.

Emily Keehn hit five 3-pointers and led Siloam Springs with 21 points. Cailee Johnson scored nine points, while Erika Ellis had seven, Kaidence Prendergast six -- all in the second half, Morgan Jones five and Jasmin Labtiad three.

Mia Adams led Holland Hall with 17 points, while Ava Casper had 10.

Siloam Springs 44, Victory Christian 36

The Lady Panthers outscored Victory Christian 18-4 in the third quarter to take control in a win on Friday.

Siloam Springs led 12-10 after the first quarter but fell behind 21-17 at halftime.

After a big third quarter, the Lady Pantehrs led 35-25 going into the fourth.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 17 points, while Emily Keehn had 11, Kaidence Prendergast eight, Bianey Quinonez and Jasmin Labitad each with three and Erika Ellis two.

Laci Scott led Victory Christian with 12 points, while Mia Brown had 10.

Collinsville 58, Siloam Springs 44

Siloam Springs led 12-11 after the first quarter but fell behind 25-18 at halftime. Collinsville increased its lead to 46-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, while Kaidence Prendergast had 10, Morgan Jones eight, Cailee Johnson six and Natalie Perez five.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Gentry on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers are back in action at Fort Smith Southside on Friday.