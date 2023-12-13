Milligan, Riney receive honors from AVCA

A pair of Golden Eagles have been named to the annual AVCA-NAIA All-Region squads as junior Julie Milligan earned her first-career selection to the first team and senior Savanna Riney was named an honorable mention, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Thursday, Nov. 30.

The tandem were both All-Sooner Athletic Conference first team picks in 2023 and led the Golden Eagles to a 21-11 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the league standings.

Surpassing the 1,000-dig mark in her senior season, Milligan anchored the John Brown back row all season, appearing in 115 of 117 sets this season. She racked up 605 digs, averaging 5.26 scoops a sets, which not only finished second in the Sooner Athletic, but also ranked 29th nationally. In 15 of John Brown's 32 matches, Milligan recorded at least 20 digs and surpassed the 30-dig mark twice, including a career-high 35 digs versus Science & Arts. She also excelled at the service line, finishing second in the SAC and 15th nationally with .54 aces per set.

Riney, an AVCA-NAIA All-Region first team pick a season ago, finished as an honorable mention after leading the Golden Eagles in kills (338), kills per set (2.94) and total attempts (940). She unleashed a career-high 25 kills against Kansas Wesleyan early this season and finished with double-digit terminations in 19 of the Golden Eagles' 32 matches. Finishing third in the league and 99th nationally in total kills, Riney also accumulated 1.32 digs per set (152 total) on defense and boasted a .951 reception percentage. In the front row, she added 52 blocks to accompany 36 service aces.

"I'm thrilled to see both Julie and Savanna earn All-Region honors for their efforts in our recently completed season," said head coach Ken Carver. "Julie stepped into the libero position and produced a career-best year this past season. Her 605 digs on the season ranks as the tenth-best single-season performance in program history in that category. Julie's defensive play in the back row was both outstanding and consistent. What was even more impressive of Julie's play was the fact she passed 1,000 career digs this season with over 600 of those coming in this season alone. As good as she was defensively, she was equally impactful from the service line as not only our top server, but the second best in conference.

"Savanna put together a third-straight campaign where she was one of our team's top offensive producers. Similar to Julie, Savanna's consistency of play during her career is evidenced by her 1,216 career kills, which ranks her eighth all-time in career kills, as well as her career .243 attacking efficiency, which ranks her 13th all-time in program history. I'm looking forward to having both players back for one more year and seeing how hard they will continue to work to build upon these performances come the 2024 season."