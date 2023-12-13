ON TAP
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Rogers at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Pea Ridge^4 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Pea Ridge^5 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge^6 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at FS Southside^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Siloam Springs at Russellville^3:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
HIGH SCHOOL CHEER
State Meet at Hot Springs^TBA
Monday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(Exhibition)
JBU men at East Central (Okla.)^3 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 7th^4 p.m.
Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 8th^5 p.m.
Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 9th^6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(Exhibition)
JBU men at Oral Roberts^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
(at Springdale Bowl)
Siloam Springs vs. Huntsville^4 p.m.
