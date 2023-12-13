ON TAP

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Rogers at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Pea Ridge^4 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Pea Ridge^5 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge^6 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at FS Southside^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Siloam Springs at Russellville^3:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL CHEER

State Meet at Hot Springs^TBA

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(Exhibition)

JBU men at East Central (Okla.)^3 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 7th^4 p.m.

Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 8th^5 p.m.

Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 9th^6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(Exhibition)

JBU men at Oral Roberts^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

(at Springdale Bowl)

Siloam Springs vs. Huntsville^4 p.m.

