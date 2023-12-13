OPINION: Remembering riding Santa Claus’ ‘Rocket Ship’

Growing up usually involves small doses of reality for children. Those doses come in many forms. Sometimes they are the direct result of the explicit purposes of adults. But other times they are the unintended consequences of innocuous activities planned by adults for entirely different purposes. Such is the case I'm about to relate.

I think I was 8 years old, which would have been December of 1964. My mother told my younger siblings and me one day that we were going to ride Santa's Rocket Ship that evening.

At the time, America was in a "Space Race" with Soviet Russia, and it was an interim period between the Mercury Project, which ended in 1963, and the Gemini Project, which would begin in earnest in 1965. Eventually, the next project, Apollo, would put men on the moon in 1969. Needless to say, the whole country was caught up in fevered cosmic activity, so of course Santa would show up in a rocket ship.

That evening my mother took us to the Evelyn Hills Shopping Center in Fayetteville. We lined up to board the "rocket ship," which did resemble a spacecraft in a very rudimentary way. And soon we were climbing the stairs to take our seats. It was there my first dose of reality occurred.

I had my head down as I climbed the stairs, careful not to trip, but as I neared the top I slowly raised my head, and my field of vision beheld an unmistakably well-developed female form, starting first with her feet, then her legs, then her torso, dressed in an elf costume. Santa's helper, apparently.

But then I got to her face. She wasn't ugly, exactly. But she wasn't pretty, either. I guess the word that would best describe her was "plain." And her age was like that of many commercial airline stewardesses I've seen. She could have been anywhere between 30 and 300. (And no, I'm not disparaging airline stewardesses. Some of the stuff they have to put up with puts them in the same league as teachers and nurses.)

Santa's helper saw the look on my face. I hadn't said anything, but I'm pretty sure my face said, "ew." So I saw her force a smile and say, "You can sit over there," "over there" being as far away from her as possible.

My younger siblings thought that when Santa's Rocket took off, we would be majestically flying over the city of Fayetteville. Well, we took off, alright. At a breathtaking 1 mile an hour. In a loop around the parking lot. There were the obligatory Christmas songs on the sound system. And the younger children got to sit on Santa's lap while their parents snapped pictures. And a good time was had by all.

Well, mostly all.

Halfway around the parking lot I had a revelation: "This is a bus. Santa's Rocket Ship is a bus." And the reality of what was happening came crashing down on my 8-year-old psyche like a brick wall on a styrofoam castle. "This isn't a rocket. He isn't Santa. And she is definitely not an elf. (But she might be old enough to be an elf.) I can't believe these people are buying this."

I kept my mouth shut on the way home. I didn't want my siblings or my mom to know my thoughts about the evening's events. But it had definitely been a learning experience. And I went to bed that night a little older, a little wiser, and whole lot more cynical.

Until next time: Be sure to drink your Ovaltine.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (OK, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected].