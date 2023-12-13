Panthers go 1-2 at Inola (Okla.) tournament

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team finished 1-2 overall in the Jerry Oquin Invitational, falling 80-59 to Holland Hall in the third place game.

The Panthers (3-6) won their opening game against Tulsa Hale on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and then lost to Victory Christian 80-46 in a winner's bracket semifinal game on Thursday, setting up the third place game on Saturday.

Holland Hall jumped out to a 25-9 lead Saturday and led 44-27 at halftime.

The Dutch led 68-47 going into the final quarter.

Carter Benton led Holland Hall with 22 points and hit five of Holland Hall's 14 three-pointers. Julius Wilson added 17 points for the Dutch, while Bryson Cool had 15.

Nate Hawbaker led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while A.J. Moore had 11, Jayden Hooton nine, Evan Allen and Stewart Schwaninger each with six, Cayden Hansen five, Dylan Dunn four, Crew Webb three and Eli Mann two.

Victory Christian 80, Siloam Springs 46

Victory Christian rolled out to an early 22-8 lead after the first quarter and 41-15 at halftime.

The Conquerors led 60-31 going into the final quarter.

Chris Mason led Victory Christian with 25 points, while Michael Doctor and Evan Migliore each had 12.

Evan Allen led Siloam Springs with 16 points, while Crew Webb and Stewart Schwaninger each had eight, A.J. Moore seven, Nate Hawbaker four, Jayden Hooton two and Eli Mann one.

Siloam Springs 65, Tulsa (Okla.) Hale 58

Siloam Springs snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Tulsa Hale in the opening round of the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

The Panthers trailed 18-15 after the first quarter but took a 29-28 lead at halftime.

The game was tied at 47 heading into the fourth quarter, where the Panthers outscored Hale 18-11.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 20 points, while A.J. Moore had 13 and Stewart Schwaninger had 12.

Kabron Lewis led Hale with 24 points.

Up next

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play at Gentry on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The Panthers will host Rogers at 6 p.m. Thursday.