Reeves’ 3 at the buzzer wins it for Golden Eagles

John Brown sophomore Malachi Reeves hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Golden Eagles to a 71-69 win over No. 10 Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 9) inside Bill George Arena.

Down five points with 14 seconds remaining, the Golden Eagles (6-4, 4-1 Sooner Athletic) pieced together a 7-0 run that Reeves finished with his game-winner.

Junior Drew Miller drilled a deep three in the corner and drew a foul to pull the Golden Eagles to within two, 69-67, and senior Noah Taylor pulled down a huge offensive rebound on the free throw miss to breathe life into the John Brown comeback.

Out of the timeout, Miller again drew a foul outside the arc, giving John Brown a chance to take the lead. Miller missed the first two, but drained the third, bringing the hosts to within a point, but with just six seconds left – prompting a quick JBU foul.

The Golden Eagles did just that, but the Pioneers' leading scorer, Linton Brown, missed the front end of the bonus, and with Miller grabbing the rebound and the hosts calling timeout, John Brown had one chance left with just over three ticks left in the contest for a miracle.

Sophomore Josh Stewart inbounded to Reeves, who rapidly carried it up the left flank of the court with time counting down. At the buzzer between the left three-point elbow and the sideline, Reeves' heave rattled around the rim and fell, exploding the raucous Bill George Arena crowd as the Golden Eagles improved to four wins in five league games played.

The Golden Eagles held a one-point advantage, 30-29, at the break, but the second half was a back-and-forth affair that saw three ties and six lead changes. With the return of Linton Brown after early foul trouble, the Pioneers (6-3, 2-2) built a half-high six-point lead, 43-37, but couldn't extend beyond that as the defenses clamped down. JBU's four-point lead just 14 seconds into the second stanza was its largest before Reeves' game-winner.

Neither team had greater than a five-point lead during the final 10 minutes of the afternoon.

Reeves finished with 23 points on 10 of 21 shooting from the field, and completed his second-straight double-double by controlling 12 rebounds. Miller added 10 points and nine rebounds, while Stewart contributed 10 points on two triples off the bench.

The Pioneers worked the lane in the second half, outscoring JBU by a 51-36 margin in the paint, while John Brown countered with a 22-12 scoring advantage from its reserves.

Both teams' offenses improved in the second half as Wayland Baptist finished at 44 percent (28 of 64), but couldn't get it going from deep, finishing 3 of 17 (18 percent). The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, shot 45 percent in the second stanza to end the day at 38 percent (25-of-66) and picked up its first win of the season when shooting south of 40 percent. The hosts also left a flurry of points at the charity stripe, converting on just 11-of-22 chances at the line.

Brown's 17 points all came in the second half as he added four rebounds and two thefts to pace the WBU offense, while Brett Leach added 14 points and nine boards and D'Michael Bellfield contributed 13 points and eight caroms. Meikkel Murray's 10 points rounded out the four double-figure scorers.

John Brown will now rest until it plays back-to-back exhibition contests after finals week. The Golden Eagles will first take on East Central (Okla.) on Monday afternoon (Dec. 18) in Ada, Okla., before taking on Oral Roberts (Okla.) on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in Tulsa.

JBU 72, OPSU 55

After allowing the Aggies to score seven straight midway through the second half to tie the game at 51, the Golden Eagles responded with a game-ending 21-4 run to best Oklahoma Panhandle State by a 72-55 final on Thursday night (Dec. 7) inside Bill George Arena.

The Aggies (4-3, 2-1 Sooner Athletic) scored points on just two of their final 12 possessions as John Brown converted 10 of 11 at the free-throw line to ice the game.

Behind sophomore Lukas Gabani's game-high 21 points and nearly unstoppable presence in the post, the Golden Eagles began Sooner Athletic Conference play with wins in three of their first four outings – the first time since JBU did it in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Sophomore Malachi Reeves posted his first double-double of the season with 15 points, including a perfect 6 of 6 effort at the line, and 10 rebounds. Junior Drew Miller hit a pair of treys to finish with 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Neither team was able to wrestle a large lead in the first half as the biggest margin either direction was seven points. Four triples from the Aggies through the first 20 minutes helped power an early 15-9 lead, but a strong 14-2 response from the Golden Eagles behind six Gabani points down low returned the advantage to the visitors, 23-17.

Both teams traded buckets down the stretch of the first half, prompting a narrow 34-27 John Brown advantage at the intermission.

A 15-7 OPSU run to open the second half returned the lead back to the visitors, 42-41, until the teams stared down a 51-all tie that led to the strong John Brown finish.

The Golden Eagles improved to 5-1 this season when scoring over 70 points and 4-0 when shooting over 45 percent from the field.

JBU finished 25-of-55 (46 percent) from the floor, hitting 6-of-15 (40 percent) from long range. Most importantly, the hosts scored nearly a quarter of its points from the charity stripe, converting 16-of-19 (84 percent) changes.

Panhandle State, meanwhile, faltered behind the arc in the second half, hitting just 1 of 11 chances, ending the evening 5 of 23 from deep (22 percent). Overall, the Aggies finished at 35 percent (22 of 63) and were out-rebounded by the Golden Eagles 40-35, despite turning 14 offensive boards into only 10 second chance points.