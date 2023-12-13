RELIGION: Who is this child announced to Mary?

Who is Jesus? The announcement of the angel Gabriel to the virgin Mary leaves no doubt. Jesus is Jehovah God in the flesh! He is the "Son of the Highest" and also the promised Son of David who would rule over God's people forever and ever.

"How shall this be?" The Holy Spirit caused Mary, a virgin, to conceive; the power of the Highest overshadowed her. It is in this way and for this reason that the Holy Child born to her would be called the Son of God. Jesus is Immanuel (meaning God with us). He is the LORD (Jehovah or Yahweh) God our Savior, as His name itself tells us.

It is as Isaiah prophesied some 700 years before Christ: "Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, the virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel" (Isa. 7:14); and, "For to us a child is born, to us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will perform this." (Isa. 9:6-7)

In the person of Jesus, and by means of the virgin birth, the LORD God Himself took on human flesh and blood and became true man and lived among us that He might fulfill the righteous demands of God's law in our stead and then bear the full punishment for our sins by going to the cross and suffering and dying as the atoning sacrifice for our sins (cf. John 1:14,29). This Jesus did, and because He is the very Son of God, His innocent sufferings and death were accepted by God the Father as a propitiating sacrifice, making full atonement for the sins of the whole world. Jesus' resurrection from the dead is proof of that fact (cf. Rom. 1:3-4; 4:25).

What a miracle for a virgin to conceive and bear a Son! And what a miracle of grace for God Himself to become a true man and go to the cross to redeem you and me that we might turn from our sinful ways to Jesus and His cross in faith and be pardoned, forgiven, and granted eternal life! "With the LORD there is mercy, and with him is plenteous redemption" (Psalm 130:7).

Editor's note: Scripture is quoted from the Revised 1833 Webster Version of the Bible. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.