SSHS swimmers compete well at Springdale meet

The Siloam Springs Swim Panthers traveled back to the Jones Center on Dec. 6 for the Springdale Invite hosted by the Springdale High School Bulldogs. A total of 17 teams from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley attended.

In the combined scoring, Siloam finished fourth with 364 points trailing Fayetteville with 888, Springdale and Har-Ber with 487.5 each, and Bentonville West with 429.

"This meet really showcased the work that our athletes have been putting in at practice. All of our relay teams dropped time, and we had multiple top three relay finishes," said Assistant Coach Brady Blackwell.

Girls highlights

The Lady Panthers finished 11th overall with 106 points.

"The entire coaching staff was extremely proud of the girls' performance, and the competition at this meet was exceptional. Our girls competed well and every one of them dropped time in at least one event", said Chris Shimer, volunteer coach.

In the relay portion of the meet, the 200 medley relay team of Kaylee Villatoro, Katelyn Cottrell, Addie Huebert and Abigail Green finished 12th with a time of 2:35.41.

In the 200 free relay team of Cottrell, Green, Haylee Fox, and Villatoro finished 11th with a time of 2:20.95. The team of Crystal Serrano, Tiana Rodriquez, Autum Gonzales and Emily Corpeno finished 16th with a time of 2:50.35.

In the 400 free relay the team of Cottrell, Villatoro, Green and Huebert finished seventh with a time of 5:04.56.

Individual girls results

Addie Huebert recorded two best times on her way to two fourth place finishes in the 100 free (59.49) and 100 breast (1:15.95) breaking her own school record in the latter.

Kaylee Villatoro dropped an impressive 25 seconds in the 500 free and finished seventh (8:04.97).

Katelynn Cottrell recorded a personal best (1:31.19) in the 100 breast and finished 13th.

Abigail Green finished 13th in the 200 free (3:14.39).

The following swimmers set personal best in both the 50 free and 100 free: Haylee Fox, Emily Corpeno, Tiana Rodriquez, Crystal Serrano and Autum Gonzales.

Boys highlights

The boys showed once again that they have the depth and experience to be a factor in the 5A conference this year as they finished fourth behind 6A conference teams Fayetteville, Bentonville West and Springdale Har-Ber with 258 points.

Relays results: The 200 medley relay team of Ben Wenger, Cooper Bunker, Tony Wlekinski and Ezekiel Becan went a best time of 1:54.56 to finish 3rd; and the team of Jakin Matchell, D'Angelo Celis, Nate Haak and Everado Torres finished 8th (2:14.21). The 200 free relay team of Hayden Shimer, Matchell, Wlekinski and Becan went a season best of 1:38.55 and finished 3rd. Finally, the 400 free relay team of Shimer, Matchell, Haak and Wenger finished second with a time of 3:54.03.

Individual boys results

Hayden Shimer finished first in the 200 free (1:51.18) and third in the 100 back (1:00.34).

Ezekiel Becan finished third in the 50 free with a time of (23.75).

Tony Wleklinski swam a personal best in both the 100 fly where he finished third (1:03.23) and 50 free where he finished 13th (25.87).

Ben Wenger finished fourth in the 100 free (57.15) and finished 5th in 100 back with a personal best (1:05.13).

Jakin Matchell finished fifth in the 100 free (57.40).

Cooper Bunker set a personal best in both the 100 breast where he finished eighth (1:13.64) and in the 200 IM where he finished 13th (2:43.89).

D' Angelo Celis finished 11th with a personal best of (1:19.44) in the 100 breast.

Nate Haak finished 16th in the 100 free (1:02.77).

Everado Torres set a personal best in both the 50 and 200 free.

Gaige Thompson set a season best in both the 50 and 100 free.