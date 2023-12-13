Williams to be inducted in AHSCA Hall of Fame

The 2024 class was voted on by active and retired members of the AHSCA. The following coaches will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 12, 2024 at the annual banquet held in Hot Springs.Jeff Williams, director of athletics for Siloam Springs School District, was recently announced as an inductee for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame next summer.

Williams is one of six former coaches who will be honored, including former Rogers/Russellville basketball coach Marty Barnes, former Marmaduke coach Chester Barner Jr., former Bearen/Osceola and Camden coach Frankie Gathen, former Jasper/Bergman coach Steve Lynch and former Conway coach Janet Taylor.

Former Siloam Springs volleyball coach Rose Cheek and coach and athletics director Ken Harriman were recent inductees into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Williams has been at Siloam Springs since the spring of 2021 when he was hired to replace Harriman as athletics director.

Prior to that, Williams was the head football coach at El Dorado, Fort Smith Southside and Pea Ridge.

Williams reached the state championship game on three occasions and won the Class 7A state title in 2006 at Southside.

Southside made five semifinal appearances under Williams, who has 111 career victories. From 2008 to 2015, Southside never finished with fewer than eight wins in a season.

In joining the AHSCA Hall of Fame, Williams will join his late father, Dave Williams, longtime coach at Pocahontas.