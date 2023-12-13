Wrestling’s 'The Mouth of the South' Jimmy Hart to visit Siloam Springs





Siloam Springs will get a bit louder this Friday night as the "Mouth of the South" comes to town as part of a wrestling event sponsored by Mid-States Wrestling.

WWE Superstar Jimmy Hart will be appearing at the Siloam Springs National Guard Armory at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15 to be in the corner of Space Cowboy Jason Jones as he defends his Southern Heavyweight Champion title belt against Alan Jefferson.

While this will be Hart's first visit to Siloam Springs, he is a seasoned veteran of all aspects of professional wrestling.

Hart is a native of Memphis, Tenn., but turned to music after high school in 1963 as a member of "The Gentrys" singing group that hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965 with "Keep On Dancing."

After about five years on the road, Hart was contacted by Memphis professional wrestler and fellow Treadwell High School alumni Jerry Lawler, who wanted him to create a wrestling album for the promotion that aired weekly on local television.

"We became really good friends and the next thing you know, I'm doing more and more promotions for the wrestling promotion and less time with the band and started working full-time for them," Hart said.

Soon after, Hart was paired with Lawler as his manager and would go back and forth over the next decade between being on-screen professional friends and mortal enemies.

"Our run together was such a great success, " he said. "People thought we really did hate each other."

Hart left Memphis in 1985 to join the World Wrestling Federation to manage such flamboyant figures as King Kong Bundy, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan and Honky Tonk Man.

He left WWF in 1994 and spent time with World Championship Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling before returning to the renamed World Wrestling Entertainment (formerly WWF) in 2011 -- where he remains affiliated today.

Jimmy Hart was named to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and continues to work for the company while living in Florida.

He will be managing Space Cowboy during his match against Jefferson this Friday night and is looking forward to the encounter.

"It's like I always say: Have megaphone -- will travel," Hart said.

"I've managed Jason off and on before, so this should be a good match," he said. "I'm looking forward to it. I feel like these guys are going to be superstars!"

The evening's main event will be an over-the-top battle royal and the matches are billed as family-friendly.

Hart will be available for photos and autographs at times during the events and invites fans to stop by to meet him.

The doors open to fans at 6 p.m. on Friday afternoon with bell time at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 for general admission, $20 for Silver seating, $25, for Gold seating, and $30 for front row seats. Tickets can be purchased online at mswtickets.com or by calling 858-848-7526.



