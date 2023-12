Arrests and citations

Dec. 11

Joshua Jones, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with communicating a false alarm.

Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Jimmy Lee Rayburn, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Arana Nelson Racanac, 32, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Zavory Don Williams, 24, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; no driver's license.

Dec. 12

Tiffany Garnett Garcia, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with fleeing.

Steven Jeronimo Arana-Delacruz, 18, arrested in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Michael Alan Becker, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 13

Luis M Valencia, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 14

Alan Wayne Daniels, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 15

James Robert Boyd, 24, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third-degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Trevor J Woodcock, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Samantha Louise Gorman, 56, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Douglas Jay Conklin Parsley, 58, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 16

Mikeal Tally Hood, 40, cited in connection with harassing communications.

Dec. 17

Eric Lee Hartjen, 29, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; terroristic threatening.

Scott Thomas Musser, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Rodney Dale Fletcher, 46, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct; public intoxication -- drinking in public.