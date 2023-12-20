Bash the holiday blues

One-third of Americans say they're more stressed during the holidays than at any other time. It's easy to understand why – we have a lot of social obligations, we're spending a lot of money and the lack of sunshine is can be a bummer.

The American Academy of Family Physicians reports as many as 6% of Americans have seasonal affective disorder (SAD), but as many as 20% of us experience some form of the "winter blues." What we're trying to say is you're not alone if you feel down this time of year – even though it's supposed to be a season of joy.

Symptoms of SAD and the winter blues include changes in mood, feelings of hopelessness or sadness, low energy levels, difficulty concentrating and changes in appetite and sleep patterns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that women are four times more likely than men to be diagnosed with SAD.

Though the cause of SAD is not fully understood, several theories suggest a lack of sunlight plays a significant role. The decrease in daylight during winter can disrupt the body's internal clock and lead to changes in serotonin levels, which regulate mood.

There are several treatment and coping options available for winter blues:

B-12 boosts – Low levels of vitamin B-12 in the blood have been associated with depression, although the exact reason is still unknown. To ensure you get enough vitamin B-12, incorporate foods like salmon, trout, eggs and dairy products into your diet. If you're vegetarian or vegan, consider taking a B-12 supplement to meet your body's needs.

Dietary adjustments – Leafy greens, oatmeal, sunflower seeds, oranges, fortified cereals, lentils and soybeans are great sources of folic acid that can help boost mood. Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries can help combat stress, too.

Light therapy – Sunshine, or exposure to a light box that mimics natural sunlight, can boost mood. According to The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, light therapy effectively reduces symptoms of seasonal affective disorder for up to 80% of patients.

Strong social ties – Engaging in meaningful social activities can boost your mood and provide a support system. Whether going for a walk with a friend, having a virtual movie night, or simply having a heart-to-heart conversation, connecting with others can bring warmth and comfort during winter.

It's normal to have occasional down days, but if you feel down for days on end, with changes in sleep patterns or appetite, it may be time to see your provider. Remember, asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Schedule an appointment

If you think you are suffering from depression, talk to your primary care physician about what they can do to help or if they can refer you to a therapist. If you're looking for a provider, find one near you by visiting https://bit.ly/PCP_Online today.