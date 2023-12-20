Carballo also earns national honors by NAIA

Senior Oscar Carballo has been named to the NAIA All-America third team after leading the John Brown University men's soccer team in scoring, the NAIA national office announced Monday, Dec. 11.

The 2023 Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year helped lead the Golden Eagles to tying a program-record eight league victories on the campaign and a runner-up position in the league table entering the postseason. It was JBU's highest finish since capturing the 2019 regular season title.

The former SAC Freshman of the Year finished as the league's leading scorer with 34 points in 16 matches. His 12 assists and 11 goals ranked second and third among conference strikers, respectively, as the Golden Eagle captain accumulated a pair of two-goal braces. He netted at least a goal in nine matches this season, earning game-winning goals against Jamestown (N.D.) and Oklahoma Panhandle State.

Carballo finished his Golden Eagle career a four-time All-SAC first teamer while posting 55 goals, 40 assists and 150 points.