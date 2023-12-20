Cops and kids go shopping

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa (center) talks to attendees of Cops and Kids about the true meaning of Christmas on Thursday at Southside Elementary. After shopping for needs and wants at the Walmart supercenter, families head to Southside for a chance to see Santa.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Dispatcher Singh Eberle flashes a satisfied smile after telling someone what happens when the bear is poked at Cops and Kids on Thursday at Siloam Springs' Walmart super center. Eberle was one of several city employees to help kids shop for needs and wants.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa (center) poses with the Jackson family during Cops and Kids on Thursday at Southside Elementary. The Jacksons are all smiles because they found out they were on the "Nice List."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader JB Kioto (right) poses with Santa for a photo during Cops and Kids on Thursday at Southside Elementary. While shopping at Walmart, Kioto found a bicycle that he wanted for Christmas.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sgt. DeAndra Bartley (left) and Detective Michael Crisler pose for a photo during Cops and Kids on Thursday. Cops and Kids is a program from the Siloam Springs Fraternal Order of Police where local officers take children shopping for needs and wants during the Christmas season.

