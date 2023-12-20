JBU junior Milligan honored by AVCA

Junior Julie Milligan has been named an honorable mention by American Volleyball Coaches Association, as the organization announced its 2023 All-America honorees on Monday, Dec. 11.

Surpassing the 1,000-dig mark in her senior season, Milligan anchored the John Brown back row all season, appearing in 115 of 117 sets this season. She racked up 605 digs, averaging 5.26 scoops a sets, which not only finished second in the Sooner Athletic, but also ranked 29th nationally. In 15 of John Brown's 32 matches, Milligan recorded at least 20 digs and surpassed the 30-dig mark twice, including a career-high 35 digs versus Science & Arts. She also excelled at the service line, finishing second in the SAC and 15th nationally with .54 aces per set.

"I'm thrilled for Julie to be honored at the national level," head coach Ken Carver said. "In being honored as an All-American, Julie joins a pretty exclusive club in JBU program history. To date, there have been only nine other student-athletes in program history who have been honored either as a member of the All-America teams or honorable mention lists. That in and of itself speaks to the level of Julie's performance this past season.

"I'm proud of her and for the postseason accolades she's received. While this season was definitely a breakout one for her, I cannot wait to see how much more Julie will improve during our upcoming off-season heading into her senior year."