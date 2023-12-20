Lift station talks continue

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Talks concerning the casino lift station continued during West Siloam Springs' town meeting on Monday.

The West Siloam Springs Municipal Authority heard updates from Waylon Chandler, director of public works, and engineering consultant Cason LeBlanc.

Chandler said he was looking at a new system to replace the lift station, which regulates water for the entire town.

"It's a really good system," Chandler said.

Chandler also said he was hesitant to try it because no other community has this system and Chandler does not want to be the first to try it out, he said.

The system does not have holding tanks, so there is nothing liquid in it. LeBlanc also said he was not feeling good about the new system.

LeBlanc said it was currently under design and he was kicking around the idea of rehabilitating the current lift station because storage was important to the town.

Mayor Rhonda Wise made a motion to take no action on the discussion, with Vice Mayor Linda Dixon seconding. The municipal authority trustees then voted to approve taking no action.

The town and municipal authorities also voted on and heard the following items:

Approving the meeting minutes for the Nov. 20 town and municipal authority meetings.

Hearing reports from town and municipal authority employees Kris Kirk, CPA; Charlie Bond, assistant police chief, and Chandler.

Approving the town purchase orders for November: General PO#s G214-G276 for $136,331; EMS PO#s E5-E6 for $24,226; Park PO#s P15-P18 for $333; Tribal PO#s TR5-TR8 in the amount of $23,057 and Police Surplus PO# PS5 in the amount of $600.

Approving the revision of the employee handbook to allow for the sharing of PTO hours.

Approving the replacement of a mobile home for a resident located at 6272 Cedar Drive.

Approving municipal authority purchase orders for November: Water PO#s W94-W173 for $108,778; Street PO#s S42-S93 for $15,479 and Meter PO#s M21-M23 for $225.

Taking no action on the sewer line extension from the Macadoodles site to the existing sewer line on U.S. Highway 59.

Approving the purchase of a sewer camera with assistance from a sewer equipment grant for $15,789 from OMAG.

Approving the monthly water bill adjustments.