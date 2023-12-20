ON TAP

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].

December 27

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. Dover^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

SSHS vs. Haas Hall-Bentonville^11:15 a.m.

December 28

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^12:30/5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^11:15/4:15 p.m.

December 28

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA

