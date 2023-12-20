ON TAP
December 27
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gravette Christmas Tournament
Siloam Springs vs. Dover^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Gravette Christmas Tournament
SSHS vs. Haas Hall-Bentonville^11:15 a.m.
December 28
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gravette Christmas Tournament
Siloam Springs vs. TBA^12:30/5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Gravette Christmas Tournament
Siloam Springs vs. TBA^11:15/4:15 p.m.
