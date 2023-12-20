OPINION: Womack recognized for 8,000th vote

A last-minute mention of politics came about this past week, as jolly ole St. Nick arrives here in Northwest Arkansas in five short days.

One of the biggest gifts under this year's tree is a legacy of consistency and commitment.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers, R-3rd District of Arkansas, has the record on those public service attributes, and just this last week, opened that gift to NWA voters, ahead of Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 6, Womack cast his 8,000th successive vote in Congress -- and despite the impact of that piece of federal legislation -- it drew the collective applause from both sides of the divided political aisles in the House.

The only thing to add to this truly impressive milestone is that the former Rogers mayor and Arkansas' Third District Congressman has never -- ever -- missed a vote on the floor of the House.

Without apology, I have written that often Womack's solemn demeanor has cast him as "grumpy" for his actions here at home and on the dais in the People's House.

But what a record. That's a record all public servants should strive for -- doing their job.

Womack's perceived 'grumpiness' was a trait of that no-nonsensical manner of his that led even him to hesitation when bragging about the feat, for fear of jinxing himself.

"I'm kind of superstitious about that," Womack said to the media after the vote.

"I had no idea that on Wednesday I'd be voting for the 8,000th straight time. My staff made me aware of it, and by the time that vote came around, the whole chamber just about knew what was happening. When I voted, there was a burst of applause and congratulations coming from my colleagues," Womack said.

Another Congressional milestone that Womack actively participated in this session was the removal of former House speaker Kevin McCarthy. That day when the votes were being counted for his removal -- Womack was presiding from the Speaker's Seat before the House.

As a Republican, it was ironic that McCarthy, a fellow Republican, was removed mostly by votes of his party joining with Democrats to seek a new Speaker.

Back here in Northwest Arkansas, Womack faces an inter-party primary in the 2024 Congressional race for re-election.

The challenge from first-time Arkansas State Senator Clint Penzo of Tontitown stems from the far right "conduit" wing of the Republican Party. They are bashing the Congressman, early on, if one can believe their assertions Womack is "not being Republican enough," to suit this sect and their desires.

Penzo, a former physical therapy assistant and real estate salesman, served from 2017 to 2023 in the Arkansas House of Representatives without much distinction. He then sought a vacated seat in the State Senate, and Penzo did win, but has since, again, served with little or no notice in his seat.

Also seeking to oust Womack from Congress is Caitlin Draper Mattelin, a social worker/psychotherapist from Fayetteville, who is seeking the Democratic nomination.

Womack admits that it was "pretty neat" to share the moment with his colleagues and that he is "eternally grateful." The congressman was sure to note though that he takes the responsibility of voting seriously.

And in his statement here comes his no-nonsense, Grand Old Party mantra, that we in Northwest Arkansas, have come to expect.

"Let me assure you, I consider voting to be one of the most important of my duties, deciding on policy and law that impacts everyday Americans is what your congress does," Womack said to the press after the vote.

"I don't hide from tough votes. I'm willing to make the kind of sacrifices necessary to ensure that I'm in the capital when I'm supposed to be, making sure my constituents' views are represented."

Especially if those views are to Womack's liking and the GOP side of the ledger.

"So now it's on to the next milestone. You can always count on me to be where I'm supposed to be when the time comes that I miss a vote, and I most assuredly will someday, I only hope it's a true hardship, and not out of negligence on my part," Womack said to the press.

And voting 8,000 times in a row without a missed vote is a gift to the voters of the 3rd District -- regardless of the politics.

Happy Holidays!

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several Northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected].