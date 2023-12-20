Panthers fall to Mounties, win on road at Gentry

Rogers' boys pitched a shutout in the second quarter against Siloam Springs on Thursday night, and the Mounties rolled to a 68-38 victory at the Panther Activity Center.

Rogers forced seven Siloam Springs turnovers and held the Panthers scoreless in the second quarter to open a 20-point halftime lead.

The Mounties led 51-27 going into the fourth quarter before enforcing a running clock via the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule.

The Mounties snapped a two-game losing streak to Siloam Springs, which beat Rogers 41-38 on a three-pointer at the buzzer two years ago and then clipped the Mounties 50-47 at Rogers last year.

This time, Rogers (7-4) took control in the second quarter and never looked back, but the Mounties could have been even better, Rogers coach Lamont Frazier said.

"Our guys did a good job of playing," Frazier said. "They did a good job of executing, but we had an opportunity to execute even better, and I thought we let that opportunity slip away. But I'm proud of our guys. They played hard. This very easily could have gone the other way.

"We've been here before where it's kind of a grind-it-out game like it was a couple of years ago. They make one or two plays here and the momentum changes and it's in their favor. I thought our guys did a good job of separating themselves."

Nathan Hawbaker hit a deep three-pointer at the buzzer to bring Siloam Springs (4-7) with 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, but that was last points the Panthers would score for a long while.

Rogers outscored Siloam Springs 18-0 in the second quarter.

Jansen Garner scored six points during the run for Rogers, while Rex Krout also had six, including a three-point play and a deep three-pointer.

Krout scored all of his 16 points by halftime.

Rogers sophomore Aidan Chronister, who was recently offered a scholarship by University of Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, got going in the third quarter with 3 three-pointers and a two-handed dunk in the fourth. Chronister finished with a game-high 19 points.

"Those guys, they're capable of doing it," Frazier said of Krout and Chronister. "A lot of guys chipped in, but those two guys in particular, they've been consistent night in and night out."

Nathaniel Jones added nine for the Mounties, while Jansen Garner had eight.

Evan Allen led the Panthers (4-7) with 12 points, while A.J. Moore had eight.

"Their physicality on defense really got us out of sync," Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart said. "We haven't quite figured out how to play against teams that are physical and understanding of where the ball needs to go."

Siloam Springs 73, Gentry 44

The Panthers picked up a road win at Gentry on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Siloam Springs led 22-17 after the first quarter and pulled ahead 37-31 at halftime.

The Panthers outscored Gentry 14-3 in the third quarter to take a 51-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.

"The style that Gentry plays is something we don't see a lot," coach Tim Stewart said. "It was good. They play really fast and ragged and make you play a high paced, fenetic game. It took us a little bit to get going, but then kind of let it loose and ended up getting a big win."

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 20 points, while Crew Webb had 13 points and 11 rebounds, A.J. Moore 10, Stewart Schwaninger, Nate Hawbaker, Jayden Hooton and Cayden Hansen each with six, Dylan Dunn, Cole Pittman and Eli Mann each with two points. Dunn added eight rebounds.

Nehmiah Harrington led Gentry with 19 points, while Addison Taylor had 12 and Garrett Jech nine.

Up next

The Panthers are off until Dec. 27 when they play Bentonville-Haas Hall in the Gravette Christmas Tournament. Siloam Springs also will play on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.