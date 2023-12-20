RELIGION: Christmas movie redemption arcs

At this time of year we are all watching Christmas movies. Those movies that sit unwatched all year long, and then as soon as Halloween concludes they all get screen time. Facebook, Twitter/X, and dinner tables become open forums for debates over our "top 5," our "least favorite Christmas movies," and everyone's favorite debate: is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? In case you're wondering, it is. (I'm happy to clear that up for you!)

Christmas movies range on the spectrum from the sugary sweet Hallmark movies, to the claymation classics, from the mid-century silver screen masterpieces, to modern marvels. Christmas cinema is a stuffed stocking full of goodies of all kinds, there's something for everyone! I'm not sure if you're like me though; by Dec. 10, I've watched all the ones I like and I can't seem to find one worth watching. It's a strange Yuletide phenomenon of the 21st Century.

A common theme in Christmas movies (as well as most other movies) is redemption. Many characters undergo what's called a redemption arc. A redemption arc is a literary term for a method of character development where a morally bad character turns into a good person by the end of the story through their actions and/or enlightenment from an event or character who sheds truth into their heart to see their need to change. I recently learned that in movies the person or event that enacts this change are called "mentors" and the moment where that happens is called the "mentor moment."

Charles Dickens' Ebenezer Scrooge probably comes to mind first. A miserly and miserable codger void of care for his fellow man, encounters three spectres that illuminate how horrid his worldview has become. His famous words at the end of the book show us his true redemption: "I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach." (Charles Dickens, "A Christmas Carol.")

While sour to sweet Scrooge may jump out first on our list of characters in desperate need for redemption, there are many other Christmas villains in need of recovery. Other Humbugs on the list would include: The Grinch with his swelling three-sized heart, or Walter Hobbs, the biological father of Buddy the Elf, who realizes that family and friendships are more important than money and the bottom line. Lastly, who could forget Frank Shirley, brilliantly played by Brian Doyle-Murray, Clark Griswold's boss who scrimps on Christmas bonuses, but unwittingly enrolls his employees in the Jelly of the Month Club? All isn't lost, as Cousin Eddie quips, it's "the gift that keeps on giving the whole year."

Enter stage right: Mankind. All of us were in desperate need of redemption. All of mankind: a bunch of Scrooges, Grinches, Frank Shirleys, Walter Hobbs, and Mr. Potters -- seriously needing redemption. But there was one huge problem: We had no way to undergo this redemption arc on our own. No amount of Christmas spirit, presents, or elves were going to help us see the error of our ways and make a complete turnaround -- we were powerless. (Romans 5:6) While that seems like a dark picture to paint, there is a reason why we call the overwhelming work of Christ, The Good News. We needed a mentor and His mentoring moment. Enter stage left: Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ redeems us from our helpless state and gives us new life in Him. The plan that began before time, began on an earthly scale when He came in flesh. That's what we celebrate at Christmas. In the midst of the darkness of the world comes the Redeeming Light, the one who takes us from Scrooge to Saint, from Grinch to Grace Covered. Today, those who have claimed this Christmas redemption through His blood, have been enrolled in the greatest club ever: truly, this is "the gift that keeps on giving the whole year." Bingo!

Listen: "The Call of Christmas" by Zach Williams.

Jeremy DeGroot is Lead Pastor at FBC Siloam Springs, a husband, daddy, and musician. You can contact him via email at [email protected] or reach out on Facebook.