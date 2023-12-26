One person dead after multiple-vehicle accident in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- A multiple-vehicle collision in Gravette just after noon on Tuesday left a Siloam Springs man dead.

Christopher Derossett, 40, of Siloam Springs died in the accident, which occurred after noon on Tuesday along Arkansas 72 near Walker Road, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, an eastbound 2011 Honda CRV stopped and was waiting for Derossett’s vehicle, a westbound 2007 KIA Sorento, to pass before making a turn. An eastbound 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup stopped behind the Honda CRV, but an eastbound 2005 Ford F-350 pickup was unable to stop and entered the oncoming traffic lane to avoid rear-ending the stopped vehicles. The F-350 struck both stopped vehicles, as well as Derossett’s vehicle, which overturned on its roof, pinning Derossett.

Responders freed Derossett from the F-350 and transported him via ambulance to a local emergency department, where he died, according to Gravette Fire Department Capt. Travis Harp.

The Centerton Fire Department, Gravette Police Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office and Pafford EMS also responded to the scene.

The Gravette Police Department is investigating the accident.



