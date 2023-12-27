Benton County Planning Board denies battery energy storage facility on Bethlehem Road near Gravette in 6-1 vote

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Planning Board on Wednesday night denied a plan for a battery energy storage facility near Gravette, but did approve a similar facility to be built near Siloam Springs.

The vote was 6-1 against the Gravette proposal. Most of the six board members who voted against it said they did so because of the proposed project's proximity to residential areas.

Ashley Tucker was the lone board member who voted to approve the proposal. He said he did not see the proposal being any different from if the board were voting to put a petroleum business at a similar location. Some audience members booed when he announced his vote.

SMT Energy, based in Boulder, Colo., proposed putting the battery energy storage facility on Bethlehem Road near Gravette.

The company also requested to put one on Chamber Springs Road near Siloam Springs.

The board approved that request by a 4-2 vote, but set conditions of a 100-year plan for storm water, water storage and well location. There must be an emergency plan and a berm must be put on the site instead of a fence. Theresa Neal and Vernon Reams were the two who voted against the proposal.

Neighbors of both sites filled the Quorum Courtroom at the County Administration where Wednesday's meeting was held.

The Gravette site was the first on the agenda. The discussion took more than two hours before the board denied the request.

John Switzer, an SMT representative, said the company planned to reduce the size of the Bethlehem Road site by half of what was originally proposed and put up a 12-foot wall to prevent people from hearing or seeing the facility.

The company decided to purchase more expensive equipment that would be less noisy and planned to go from a 200-megawatt system to a 100-megawatt system at that site, Switzer said.

The original Bethlehem Road site area was a little more than 22 acres and involved five land parcels when first presented at the Nov. 15 Planning Board meeting, according to planning documents.

The Planning Board last month requested the following of both proposals: a full grading plan, draft of an emergency response plan, consultation with local fire officials, additional mitigation to lower the sound level to 30 decibels or below and additional information about the containers the batteries would be stored in, said Madison Kienzle, planning director.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said the city's Fire Department would have to handle any fires at the Bethlehem Road site. He's heard there's no way to put one out and firefighters would have to let it burn out. He told planners he also believes some people live too close to the project.

Tim Whitaker, who lives on Bethlehem Road, said he spoke to an expert about the facility. The one question the expert would not answer when asked was if he would live next to such a facility. Whitaker asked the Planning Board to deny the request.

Cindy Norton, who also lives on Bethlehem Road, said she lives about 30 feet from the site. She requested an independent noise study to determine whether the noise would impact area residents. She also said the facility could lessen the value of property in the area.

Bonnie Nelson said she lives near the proposed site.

"I'm not concerned about the devaluation of my property at all," she said. "No matter what you build some people will gripe. I don't want to be one of those people."

But Nelson said she's concerned about fires and it's dangerous to put the project in a residential neighborhood or any place in the United States.

"I'm really concerned about safety," she said. "Safety for everybody. This is a really dangerous technology."

A few other people also spoke out against the project.

Paul Higginbotham, Centerton Fire Department deputy chief, said the department does not have the ability to put out fires at the facility if they were to happen. He said the perfect place for the project is one where no one lives within a half mile.

Bob Bracy, who chairs the Planning Board, said he was comfortable with the facility's design, but believes fire departments and the community needed more time to get comfortable with the new technology.

Reams made a motion to deny the proposal in order to get more information from the company.

Board member Linda Lloyd said she believes the company needed to take a year or more before bringing the proposal to the county Planning Department in order for fire departments and the community to be more informed about the technology. She said her main concern is protecting the public's safety and health.

Tucker said compatibility may be the only grounds the board could deny the proposal. The company had followed the board's request to mitigate the noise at the site, he said.

Bracy told Switzer and David Spotts, who is with SMT, they can bring the proposal back to the board or appeal the decision. Bracy said the project would be more advantageous if the project was in a more rural area of the county.

The planners' attention then turned to the Siloam Springs site.

Switzer, in response to the residents' feedback about the Gravette site, said the company should have done more community outreach. He said the Siloam Springs site was in a rural area.

"No one is going to see it," he said. "No one is going to hear it."

Curt Bacon, who lives on Arkansas 16, said he lives near the site and is concerned about the fire potential at the site. He added he was concerned about contaminating the water since area residents depend on their well water.

Some other area residents also voiced their disapproval of the proposal.

Switzer said there is no danger of the facility contaminating the ground water. Spotts said there's misinformation concerning the threat of fires at the facilities.

SMT Energy has grown to encompass more than 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in the U.S. worth more than $1.5 billion, according to its website. SMT started as a solar energy developer in 2019, the website says.

There has been a dramatic increase in the use of battery energy storage systems in the United States. These systems are used in residential, commercial and utility scale applications, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

An overflow crowd spills out the door on Wednesday at the Benton County Planning Board meeting, with two battery energy storage facilities on the agenda. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

