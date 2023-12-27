Children’s Safety Center of Washington County to host grand opening of new facility Tuesday

Elizabeth Shackelford, executive director of the Children's Safety Center, stands in front of a mural gifted to the center by the Saatchi and Saatchi X advertising firm, Thursday, December 7, 2023 at the new Child Safety Center in Springdale. The Child Safety Center in Springdale has opened their new location. They plan to hold a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) SPRINGDALE -- The Children's Safety Center of Washington County will host a grand opening of its new home Tuesday -- a facility bigger, more visible to the community and designed from the start to be a refuge and help center for traumatized kids. Already a subscriber? Log in!