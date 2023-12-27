Cooley to compete in regionals

Photo submitted Ethan Cooley of Siloam Springs will participate in the regional Silver Gloves Tournament on Dec. 28 against other competitors from Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Cooley is a member of the Community Boxing Club of Siloam Springs.

