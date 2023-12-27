OPINION: The sights, sounds and smells of the Christmas season

Well, we're in the thick of the holiday season, pretty much my favorite time of the year. Now while I'm not terribly fond of winter, I'm very fond of the traditional Christmas/New Year's observances and practices. They serve to mitigate the cold of the coming season -- and make it a little easier to endure.

First, there are the sights. Or, should I say, lights. I spend the dark hours of this holiday time in constant admiration of the many different approaches to lighting displays I see around town and in the countryside. And whether it's just a few strands bordering a roof or surrounding a tree, or a massive Clark Griswold array of blazing "exterior illumination," I appreciate the time and effort folks put into making the season a little more festive in a visual way. Taking the time to do so shows a celebratory resolve I both enjoy and welcome. And if you're one of those folks, thanks.

Next, there are the sounds. In a previous column I mentioned some of my favorite Christmas songs, which ranged from "Silent Night" to "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer." I'll bet that you, too, have a list of seasonal songs that you enjoy this time of year. And perhaps, like me, you listen to those songs continuously.

Something I've noticed about the music of the season is its power to touch us so deeply. Our emotions seem closer to the surface this time of year, and the songs we listen to often trigger memories of earlier times and absent friends and family. I sometimes shed a tear or two listening to a particularly poignant song. (Let me riff on a practice by my friend Jeremy DeGroot, and encourage you to find and listen to a song by Stephen Curtis Chapman called "Going Home for Christmas." I dare you not to cry.)

And then there are the smells of the season. I love the aroma that emanates from a fireplace or wood stove on a cold winter night. And speaking of smoke, there's nothing quite like the smell – and taste – of a smoked turkey for Christmas dinner. (I lean toward deep-fried turkey myself. I suspect I have a little "Cajun" in me. But, to each his own.) There is the rich smell of a live pine tree in our house right now, decorated in white lights and holly berries. Coming from somewhere is the aroma of cinnamon, which is enticing me to visit a certain store famous for cinnamon rolls. (Although I'd have to travel 82 miles to get to it.) And this evening, I'll be smelling -- and drinking -- a holiday favorite, eggnog.

Needless to say, there are many things this time of year that sate the senses and immerse us in activities that are both enjoyable, pleasurable, and fulfilling. My hope is that, if you have not already done so, you go out and view some lights, listen to some Christmas music, or take a deep breath through your nose and chow down on some seasonal delicacies. The New Year is coming, and pretty soon it'll be time to "pay the bills" so to speak.

Happy Holidays!

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (OK, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected].