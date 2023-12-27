Shooting results in 35-year prison sentence for Siloam Springs man

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting two people.

Valentin Tejada-Solano, 51, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of attempted capital murder. The plea was under an agreement Jay Saxton, Tejada-Solano's attorney, reached with Thomas Gean, deputy prosecutor.

Tejada-Solano was arrested in October 2021.

Police officers responded to 1302 E. Ken Leach Court in Siloam Springs at 6:37 p.m. Oct. 24, 2021, for a disturbance and shooting where two people suffered gunshot wounds and the suspect had left on foot, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police found the wounded men -- Alexander Castro-Acosta and Jesus Sanchez-Sarabia -- at the scene. Castro-Acosta had been shot in the lower left abdomen and a bullet grazed his head, and Sanchez-Sarabia had a small wound to his back and a larger one in his chest, according to the affidavit. Both were taken to local hospitals.

Several people, including children, were at the home at the time of the shooting. A witness told police Tejada-Solano had a "beef" with one of his roommates, according to the affidavit. Tejada-Solano stepped outside to use a cellphone; when he came back in, he started shooting at people, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Tejada-Solano after finding him in front of another home on East Ken Leach Court. He told police he didn't mean to hurt anyone, though he said the shooting wasn't accidental, according to the affidavit. He said "his life in Siloam Springs has been hell" and requested a lawyer, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Tejada-Solano's guilty plea. He was sentenced to 35 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

He will have to serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole.

Tejada-Solano was ordered to pay $118,000 in victim restitution.