Siloam Springs basketball teams head to Gravette

The Siloam Springs boys and girls basketball teams will be playing in the Gravette Christmas Tournament, beginning today at Lion Arena at Gravette High School.

It's the third straight year the Panthers and Lady Panthers have played in their northern Benton County neighbor's tournament.

In 2021, the Siloam Springs boys won the tournament, while finishing runner-up last year.

Meanwhile, the Siloam Springs girls placed runner-up in 2021 and then won the tournament last year.

The Siloam Springs boys will play the first game in the boys bracket at 11:15 a.m. today against Bentonville Haas-Hall. They'll play Thursday against the winner of today's game against Claremore and Dardanelle and the tournament will conclude on Friday.

The Panthers are 4-7 overall. They last played against Rogers at home on Dec. 14 before practicing a few days before Christmas break.

The Panthers returned to practice on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and play today.

After their last game against the Mounties, Panthers coach Tim Stewart reminded his ballclub that the Gravette Tournament is their last chance to get better before the start of 5A-West Conference play first week of January.

"That needs to be where we kind of put some things on display as far as execution and physical and mental toughness," Stewart said. "Things that we see in practice but we really haven't seen the carryover to games against quality opponents. So hopefully Gravette does that for us and we get three good games and then man here we come, Mountain Home, right around the corner."

The three games in three days format also will be a challenge, Stewart said.

"Sometimes it's refreshing," We're not going to practice. We're going to get over there and compete and play and come back and talk about it a little bit. ... You come in and go play. Sometimes teams can kind of get going and get in a rhythm. That's what we envision us doing."

The Lady Panthers (6-6), meanwhile, picked up a 43-40 win at Fort Smith Southside in their last outing on Dec. 15.

They'll play Dover at 5:30 p.m. today, the same team they opened up the Gravette Christmas Tournament with last season.

Last year the Lady Panthers beat Dover and then upset Bentonville before defeating Gravette in the finals.

"Last year the Gravette tourney was really a spring board into our conference schedule," Siloam Springs girls coach Beau Tillery said. "We have a completely different group this year so it will be fun to see how such a young group can respond after break and kick start their conference season."