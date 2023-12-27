Smartphone-related repetitive strains

What device are you reading this article on right now?

According to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, 85% of Americans own a smartphone, and 15% of adults only use their phones to access the internet. While the connection to others and access to the latest news is great, all the tapping, scrolling and leaning over our devices could be causing health problems.

Between 2011 and 2020, there were as many as 7,320 cell phone-related injuries of the lower arm, wrist, hand and fingers. After all, reports indicate Americans spend between three and seven hours on their devices daily, which can lead to:

Carpal tunnel syndrome – A condition when the median nerve, which runs from the forearm to the hand, is compressed. It's commonly caused by repetitive wrist movements, such as typing on a smartphone.

Eye strain – Staring at screens for long periods can cause eye dryness, blurred vision and headaches.

Tendinitis – Inflammation of tendons, commonly caused by repetitive actions like typing on a smartphone.

Text neck – Headaches, shoulder, neck and lower back pain caused by bending your neck to look at a phone screen.

Thumb injuries – Small muscles and tendons in the thumb can become strained or injured because of frequent typing and scrolling.

To avoid such injuries, limiting cell usage when possible is important. Aim to take breaks every 20 to 30 minutes, and when using your phone, keep it at eye level to avoid bending your neck downward when scrolling those socials. Other ways to prevent strain are to use voice recognition to minimize typing and turn on blue light filters to reduce eye strain.

If you can't take breaks from your phone, you may want to talk to your doctor about digital addiction. According to one study, the average American checks their smartphone 352 times daily and spends more time with their phones than their partners.

If the strain on relationships weren't bad enough, other people might not realize how severe their hand, wrist, neck or back pain has gotten.

Persistent cell phone-related pain may mean it's time to see your doctor. A provider can assess the extent of your injuries and recommend treatment. However, letting these conditions go unchecked can further damage muscles, nerves and tendons, leading to chronic pain.

Common treatments for smartphone-related strains and injuries include physical therapy, rest, anti-inflammatory medication and, in some cases, surgery. Physical therapy can help you regain strength and mobility in your affected areas, while rest can help reduce inflammation.

Just remember to listen to your body, take breaks when necessary and seek help when needed.